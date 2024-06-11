Twitter
India

India

Creator of viral pink-coloured Barbie biryani drops another ‘masterpiece’, netizens demand justice for…

Mumbai baker Heena Kausar Raad's unusual 'mango biryani' has sparked online calls for "justice for biryani".

Latest News

Rajkumari Lonna

Updated : Jun 11, 2024, 02:16 PM IST

Creator of viral pink-coloured Barbie biryani drops another ‘masterpiece’, netizens demand justice for…
Pink-coloured Barbie biryani and Spiderman biryani were still a topic of discussion among the netizens and amid all the trolling, creator Heena Kausar Raad has shared her latest food discovery on Instagram. Called ‘mango biryani’, the new biryani by Heena Kausar Raad is now the hot topic among food enthusiasts.


In a video that is now going viral, Heena Kausar with 983K followers on instagram, confidently introduces a large pot filled mango biryani, garnished with a few slices of mango. The posted video is captioned as ‘Mango biryani tropical summer party theme’. 

Many food enthusiasts sparked outrage demanding ‘justice for biryani’. The video is widespread across social media and has left netizens unhappy and displeased with the new culinary experiments. 

Furthermore it didn't attract any positive feedback from users. Instead many people commented ‘To Leave the Biryani Alone’ while another joked ‘Uorfi Javed in the food version’. 

 

Watch The Video

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
