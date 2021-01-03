Former India captain Sourav Ganguly stable after undergoing angioplasty in Kolkata

Headlines

'If Pakistan can expose Virat Kohli...': Former Australia spinner on IND vs PAK marquee clash

G20 Summit: Delhi Metro develops pedestrian plaza outside Supreme Court metro station

Viral video: Indian man's Bollywood-inspired proposal to gf at Auckland airport wins hearts online

Instagram Reels may soon be up to 10 minutes long

Meet woman who is richer than Falguni Nayar, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, 5th richest woman in India, her net worth is..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Jawan trailer: Shah Rukh shows off mass avatar in Atlee's action-packed film, fans say 'it will break Pathaan's records'

'If Pakistan can expose Virat Kohli...': Former Australia spinner on IND vs PAK marquee clash

G20 Summit: Delhi Metro develops pedestrian plaza outside Supreme Court metro station

Fastest players to reach 19 ODI centuries

Luxurious things owned by BTS' members RM, Jungkook, V, Suga, Jimin, Jin, J-hope

Fastest centuries in ODI Asia Cup history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Priyanka Chopra drops lovable photos with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; wishes Jonas Brothers for incredible musical tour

Step inside Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home worth Rs 5000 crore with swimming pool, gym

Asia Cup 2023: PAK vs NEP Full Match Highlights | Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmad Shine In Pak's Victory

South Korea And US Troops Hold Joint Infiltration Training Drills To Tackle North Korea's Threat

ISRO Sets Date For Launch Of Aditya L1 Mission To Study Sun; Know All About It

Jawan trailer: Shah Rukh shows off mass avatar in Atlee's action-packed film, fans say 'it will break Pathaan's records'

Yashica Dutt reacts after Anurag Kashyap's 'opportunist' remark amid Made In Heaven Season 2 controversy

'I am not gonna apologise': BTS' RM reacts after being called Islamophobic for sharing Frank Ocean's Bad Religion

HomeCricket

Cricket

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly stable after undergoing angioplasty in Kolkata

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly was stable on Saturday after he underwent angioplasty in Kolkata following chest pain.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 07:15 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who also heads the country's cricket board (BCCI), was stable on Saturday after he underwent angioplasty in Kolkata following chest pain.

Ganguly, 48, was rushed to Woodlands Hospital after he complained of chest discomfort while exercising on a treadmill at his home gym.

The hospital said tests showed he had suffered a mild heart attack and the popular former cricketer had blockages in three coronary arteries.

"He came in good time. One of his arteries had a critical blockage which we removed through angioplasty," Aftab Khan, a cardiologist, told reporters outside the hospital.

"He has improved, the pain in his chest has reduced. He is stable now. He has to be kept under observation for 24 hours so he will have to stay in hospital."

The private hospital formed a medical board and a decision on Ganguly's further line of treatment will be taken later.

One of India's most successful captains, Ganguly, who hails from the state of West Bengal, took over as the BCCI president in 2019.

His transition from a player to top administrator was seen as a natural progression for a former captain who helped India emerge from a damaging match-fixing scandal in 2000.

Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal, paid Ganguly a visit in the hospital.

"It's difficult to accept that such a young and fit sportsperson like him could have a condition like this," Banerjee said.

Messages poured in on social media from the cricketing community and fans wishing Ganguly, fondly known as "dada" or "elder brother", a speedy recovery.

"Just got to know about your ailment Sourav," batting great Sachin Tendulkar, who played with and under Ganguly's captaincy, wrote on Twitter. "Hope each passing day brings you closer to a full and speedy recovery! Get well soon."

The former left-handed batsman, who retired from international cricket in 2008, played 113 tests and 311 one-dayers and led India to 21 test wins.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Trishala Gurung, doctor-turned-singer who stole the show at Asia Cup 2023 opening ceremony in Pakistan

This actor won every Best Debut award for first film, gave multiple hits, but controversial rape case ended career at 34

'Can’t get too emotional about it because...': Hardik Pandya on Asia Cup clash against Pakistan

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Date, time, significance, history

Meet man with Rs 9000 crore net worth rumored to be dating Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Priyanka Chopra drops lovable photos with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; wishes Jonas Brothers for incredible musical tour

Step inside Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home worth Rs 5000 crore with swimming pool, gym

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE