'Flattered' Ben Stokes declines nomination for Kiwi of the Year, believes NZ skipper Kane Williamson deserves it more

Headlines

Wimbledon recreates Vijay's Master poster for Carlos Alcaraz's win, fans call it 'Thalapathy's pan-world reach'

Meet IITian who built Rs 40000 crore company with friend from small flat, now has whopping net worth of...

Abir India announces call for entries for First Take 2023

Sunny Deol says Bollywood was against Gadar, distributors refused to buy it: 'Audiences’ love shut their mouths'

Who is Taslim, YouTuber from UP, who earned Rs 1 crore from videos, his home raided by I-T dept

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Know Why Indian Football Team Might Miss Asian Games For Second Successive Edition

Wimbledon recreates Vijay's Master poster for Carlos Alcaraz's win, fans call it 'Thalapathy's pan-world reach'

Opposition Parties’ 2-day brainstorming session in Bengaluru: What’s on the agenda?

10 superfoods to cure copper deficiency

10 Fruits that are good for your child’s health

10 most devastating floods occurred over last decade in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Meet influencer Kusha Kapila, who started as fashion reporter; has net worth of Rs 20 crore, walked Cannes red carpet

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

Why Chandrayaan-3s landing on Moon will be significant | Chandrayaan-3 mission | Chandrayaan launch

DNA | Exploring South Korea's 'future city' from ground zero | Exclusive

Delhi's Low-Lying Areas Flooded, West Bangal Panchayat Polls, Russia launches air strike on Kyiv & more | DNA News Wrap, July 11

Wimbledon recreates Vijay's Master poster for Carlos Alcaraz's win, fans call it 'Thalapathy's pan-world reach'

Sunny Deol says Bollywood was against Gadar, distributors refused to buy it: 'Audiences’ love shut their mouths'

Arshad Warsi confirms starring in Welcome 3 with Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt; reveals when Jolly LLB 3 will release

HomeCricket

Cricket

'Flattered' Ben Stokes declines nomination for Kiwi of the Year, believes NZ skipper Kane Williamson deserves it more

Stokes released an official statement on his social media to inform everyone how "it would not sit right with him to be nominated for this prestigious award."

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 23, 2019, 03:15 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

England's World Cup 2019 final star Ben Stokes took his name out of the running for the Kiwi of the Year award on Tuesday. 

Stokes released an official statement on his social media to inform everyone how "it would not sit right with him to be nominated for this prestigious award."

Originally born in Christchurch, New Zealand, Stokes was thus legally eligible to run for the New Zealander of the Year award.  

The official statement read: "I am flattered to be nominated for New Zealander of the Year. I am proud of my New Zealand and Maori heritage but it would not sit right with me to be nominated for this prestigious award.  There are people who deserve this recognition more and have done a lot more for the country of New Zealand."

The star all-rounder played a crucial role during England's victory over the Kiwis at the legendary Lord's Cricket Ground on the 14 July in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Stokes' 84-run knock was crucial for the hosts during the chase, as he finished the tournament with 465 runs under his belt. 

Stokes then went on to add, "I have helped England lift a World Cup and my life is firmly established in the UK – it has been since I was 12-years old." 

"I feel the whole country should align their support to New Zealand captain Kane Williamson.  He should be revered as a kiwi legend.  He led his team in this World Cup with distinction and honour."

"He was the player of the tournament and an inspirational leader of men. He shows humility and empathy to every situation and is an all-round good bloke." 

Adding on more about Kane Williamson, Stokes said, "He typifies what it is to be a New Zealander. He would be a worthy recipient of this accolade. New Zealand, fully support him. He deserves it and gets my vote." 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim reveal their son's name, it means kind-hearted, compassionate, spiritual

Guatemala adventure: Woman eats volcano-cooked pizza, video goes viral

BTS' Jungkook creates history, becomes first Korean solo artist to top Spotify charts with his debut single Seven

Marina Diamandis diagnosed with chronic fatigue syndrome; know all about the condition

Delhi flood: CM Kejriwal announces special camps for those who lost Aadhaar and other documents in Yamuna

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Meet influencer Kusha Kapila, who started as fashion reporter; has net worth of Rs 20 crore, walked Cannes red carpet

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

Inspirational journey of BTS leader RM aka Kim Nam-joon who learned English by watching Friends

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE