'Flattered' Ben Stokes declines nomination for Kiwi of the Year, believes NZ skipper Kane Williamson deserves it more

England's World Cup 2019 final star Ben Stokes took his name out of the running for the Kiwi of the Year award on Tuesday.

Stokes released an official statement on his social media to inform everyone how "it would not sit right with him to be nominated for this prestigious award."

Originally born in Christchurch, New Zealand, Stokes was thus legally eligible to run for the New Zealander of the Year award.

The official statement read: "I am flattered to be nominated for New Zealander of the Year. I am proud of my New Zealand and Maori heritage but it would not sit right with me to be nominated for this prestigious award. There are people who deserve this recognition more and have done a lot more for the country of New Zealand."

The star all-rounder played a crucial role during England's victory over the Kiwis at the legendary Lord's Cricket Ground on the 14 July in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Stokes' 84-run knock was crucial for the hosts during the chase, as he finished the tournament with 465 runs under his belt.

Stokes then went on to add, "I have helped England lift a World Cup and my life is firmly established in the UK – it has been since I was 12-years old."

"I feel the whole country should align their support to New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. He should be revered as a kiwi legend. He led his team in this World Cup with distinction and honour."

"He was the player of the tournament and an inspirational leader of men. He shows humility and empathy to every situation and is an all-round good bloke."

Adding on more about Kane Williamson, Stokes said, "He typifies what it is to be a New Zealander. He would be a worthy recipient of this accolade. New Zealand, fully support him. He deserves it and gets my vote."