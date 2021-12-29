Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

'Finally the rock has come back': Virat Kohli copies WWE star's dialogue, Twitter goes into meltdown

Virat Kohli on Wednesday sent Twitter into meltdown as he used a phrase off WWE superstar The Rock's book to address Jasprit Bumrah.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 29, 2021, 04:57 PM IST

'Finally the rock has come back': Virat Kohli copies WWE star's dialogue, Twitter goes into meltdown

Virat Kohli is a true entertainer, be it on the field, or off it, you simply can't take the limelight off this man. On Wednesday Virat Kohli sent Indian cricket fans on a trip down nostalgia road as he used an old dialogue of WWE superstar 'The Rock', to address Jaspirt Bumrah. 

One of the stump-mics caught Kohli using 'The Rock's iconic phrase after Jaspirt Burmah made his comeback on to the field after a slight injury scare. The Indian pacer had twisted his ankle and given by the looks of how nasty it was, Kohli couldn't help but control his excitement as he saw Bumrah coming back on the field after receiving treatment. 

"Finally, the rock has come back," the stump microphone caught Kohli as saying. While a video of the incident is yet to surface, Twitterati who had heard Kohli repeating 'The Rock's iconic catchphrase couldn't help but glee at the moment. 

Here is how Virat Kohli sent cricket fans into meltdown through his words:

For the unversed, WWE superstar Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson used this phrase whenever he returned to the WWE, each time he made an entry, he'd repeat the dialogue 'Finally, the rock has come back....' followed by the city wherein the WWE event would be held. 

Such is the popularity of Hollywood and WWE superstar Dwayne Johnson, that even Kohli couldn't help but repeat the iconic phrase. 

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.