'Finally the rock has come back': Virat Kohli copies WWE star's dialogue, Twitter goes into meltdown

Virat Kohli is a true entertainer, be it on the field, or off it, you simply can't take the limelight off this man. On Wednesday Virat Kohli sent Indian cricket fans on a trip down nostalgia road as he used an old dialogue of WWE superstar 'The Rock', to address Jaspirt Bumrah.

One of the stump-mics caught Kohli using 'The Rock's iconic phrase after Jaspirt Burmah made his comeback on to the field after a slight injury scare. The Indian pacer had twisted his ankle and given by the looks of how nasty it was, Kohli couldn't help but control his excitement as he saw Bumrah coming back on the field after receiving treatment.

"Finally, the rock has come back," the stump microphone caught Kohli as saying. While a video of the incident is yet to surface, Twitterati who had heard Kohli repeating 'The Rock's iconic catchphrase couldn't help but glee at the moment.

Here is how Virat Kohli sent cricket fans into meltdown through his words:

“finally, the rock has come back” - Kohli on Bumrah’s return #BoxingDayTest — Atanuu Agarrwal (@aagarrw) December 28, 2021

*No context Virat Kohli*

Kohli in over break: "Finally the Rock has come back"#INDvSA December 28, 2021

Bumrah comes back to bowl after a lengthy break.



Kohli: FINALLY, THE ROCK HAS COME BACK!!



Referring to this epic comeback line by Rock, who came back to WWE in 2011 after a 8-year hiatus.



Absolute goosebumps to hear Kohli say that! What a reference! Virat um WWE fan polarku!pic.twitter.com/EHe9waR4Qa — Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) December 28, 2021

Just before going for the ad at the end of 60th over, Kohli was uttering 'Finally the rock has come back'#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/rpoXwx77xE December 28, 2021

For the unversed, WWE superstar Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson used this phrase whenever he returned to the WWE, each time he made an entry, he'd repeat the dialogue 'Finally, the rock has come back....' followed by the city wherein the WWE event would be held.

Such is the popularity of Hollywood and WWE superstar Dwayne Johnson, that even Kohli couldn't help but repeat the iconic phrase.