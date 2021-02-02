As veteran pacer Ashoke Dinda retires from all forms of cricket, fans wish him great second innings

India's veteran pacer Ashoke Dinda on Tuesday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. The bowler in a press conference at the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) said, "I am today retiring from all formats of cricket. I have sent the mails to BCCI and GCA to this effect".

Ashoke Dinda represented India in 13 ODIs and nine T20Is. He also played 116 first-class matches for Bengal, bagging 420 wickets. He has even part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and played for teams like Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Pune Warriors (PW).

With the announcement of his retirement, fans recall his innings and wish him great second innings.

Congratulations on an incredible career. One of the finest pacers to come out of Bengal. Very very underrated! @dindaashoke Enjoy the next innings of your life! .#DindaRetires #AshokeDinda #happyretirement pic.twitter.com/LICgMbubEJ — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) February 2, 2021

Ashoke Dinda announces retirement. Have a great second innings @dindaashoke #ashokdinda February 2, 2021

Dropped from team, Criticized, Performed in Domestics, and set an example for youngsters. I wish a happy future to one of most successful Indian pacer in domestic circuit. @dindaashoke #AshokeDinda #retirement pic.twitter.com/MMMlRAbeyj — Muzammil (@Muz_7Dec2000) February 2, 2021

For me ABD's full form is Ashoke Bhimchandra Dinda; For you, it's AB De Villiers.. We are not same bro..#Dindaretires#AshokeDinda — Shourya Agarwal (@Shourya53321475) February 2, 2021

Ashoke Dinda announces retirement from all forms of cricket. One of the finest product of Domestic circuit with 420 wickets. — AVNISH TIWARI (@avnishtiwarii) February 2, 2021

Thank you Ashoke Dinda. — Arjun (@LifeIsAnElation) February 2, 2021

The net bowler who became the main Indian bowler for #KKR in #IPL. He was surely the best Bengal fast bowler during his era! A consistent wicket taker for his team. Congratulations Ashoke Dinda on a wonderful career. @dindaashoke — Yudhajit Dutta (@YudhajitDutta) February 2, 2021

Dinda also thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly saying, "There have been several people who have helped me throughout my career whom I would like to thank beginning with my parents. Then it's Dada (Sourav Ganguly). It is because of him that I got to play for Bengal and when as skipper he stood at mid-off he would always guide and encourage me".

Dinda last appeared in T20 fixtures for Goa, last month, in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Dinda said that while playing Mushtaq Ali Trophy he realised that his body was not supporting him. "I started at the age of 21. I thank the CAB for always supporting me, the board has given me the freedom to express myself," Dinda added.