As veteran pacer Ashoke Dinda retires from all forms of cricket, fans wish him great second innings

Ashoke Dinda in a press conference at the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) said he is retiring from all formats of cricket.


Ashoke Dinda

Fans wish Ashoke Dinda great second innings after pacer announces retirement , File Photo

Written By

Edited By

Karen Noronha

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Feb 2, 2021, 11:02 PM IST

India's veteran pacer Ashoke Dinda on Tuesday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. The bowler in a press conference at the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) said, "I am today retiring from all formats of cricket. I have sent the mails to BCCI and GCA to this effect".

Ashoke Dinda represented India in 13 ODIs and nine T20Is. He also played 116 first-class matches for Bengal, bagging 420 wickets. He has even part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and played for teams like Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Pune Warriors (PW).

With the announcement of his retirement, fans recall his innings and wish him great second innings.

Dinda also thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly saying, "There have been several people who have helped me throughout my career whom I would like to thank beginning with my parents. Then it's Dada (Sourav Ganguly). It is because of him that I got to play for Bengal and when as skipper he stood at mid-off he would always guide and encourage me".

Dinda last appeared in T20 fixtures for Goa, last month, in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Dinda said that while playing Mushtaq Ali Trophy he realised that his body was not supporting him. "I started at the age of 21. I thank the CAB for always supporting me, the board has given me the freedom to express myself," Dinda added.