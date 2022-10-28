'King Kohli supremacy’: Fans react to viral video showing Virat Kohli lip sync to ‘main nahin to kaun’ rap song

Virat Kohli- File Photo

For the past few days, former Indian captain and senior Indian batter Virat Kohli has been making waves on social media. With his consistent excellent performances in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022, he has amazed and stunned everyone. The 33-year-old produced successive unbeaten half-centuries of 82 and 62 runs.

Apart from the action on the field, Kohli has become a social media phenomenon following a recent viral social media post. Kohli can be seen synchronizing his lips to the popular rap 'main Nahin to Kaun be' in the viral video . The altered piece was posted on YouTuber BeYouNick's Instagram feed.

Following the release of this video on the internet, people couldn't help themselves from responding humorously to it in the Instagram comments section.

Here’s the viral video followed by fans’ reactions:

Notably, the well-known Indian rapper MC Square responded in the comments area. "Ohh Bhai," said MC Square, who was followed by several more comments on the post.

For the unfamiliar, the rap 'Main Nahi Toh Kaun' was sung by Srushti Tawde on MTV's reality show "Hustle 2.0," which was evaluated by none other than renowned Indian rapper Badshah.

Coming back to cricket, Virat recently hammered a 62-run knock against the Netherlands in India's second match in the T20 World Cup. He had an unbeaten 95-run third-wicket stand with Indian batting wonder Suryakumar Yadav, who played a blistering 51-run knock off 25 balls.

India eventually overcame the Dutchmen by 55 runs, and SKY was named 'player of the match' for his match-defining effort.

India's next encounter in the ongoing eighth edition of the T20 World Cup will be against South Africa. The men in blue have won two games in a row, against Pakistan and the Netherlands, respectively.

