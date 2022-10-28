Search icon
Shadab Khan left in tears right after Pakistan's loss to Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup 2022, video goes viral

While Pakistan failed to defend 159 against India in their first game, they also failed to chase 131 against Zimbabwe.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 28, 2022, 03:49 PM IST

Back-to-back defeats have badly harmed Pakistan's prospects of reaching the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals. The Babar Azam-led team has lost two cliffhangers. While Pakistan failed to defend 159 against India in their first game, they also failed to chase 131 against Zimbabwe. The Men in Green were defeated by a single run.

Given their performance last year, Pakistan's failure was shocking. However, the last several months have not been kind to the semifinalists from the previous tournament. They were defeated 3-4 at home by England. Prior to it, Pakistan was defeated in the Asia Cup 2022 final by Sri Lanka. After losing to Zimbabwe, they now face the exit door in the T20 World Cup 2022.

It was a dream-shattering loss for the Men in Green and their fans. Pakistan players could not believe what just happened. Many of them were also left in tears post this loss. The team’s vice-captain Shadab Khan was seen in tears as Pakistan failed to chase down the target set by Zimbabwe. Khan was on his knees in the dugout with his head almost buried to the ground and then had to be consoled. 

WATCH:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DBTV Sports (@dbtvsports)

As he spoke during the post-match presentation, Pakistan captain Babar Azam expressed his disappointment with his team's performance. Azam blamed the loss on the batsmen, claiming Pakistan were not up to the task. "A really disappointing performance; our batting is not up to par.  We have strong batters, but both of our starters were struck out on the powerplay. When Shadab and Shan were forming a partnership, unfortunately Shadab got out and then back-to-back wickets put us under pressure," Azam said after the loss.

Pakistan will have to rely on other results of Group 2 along with winning their three left games if they are hoping to qualify. However, the chances are very little.

READ| 'India bhi wapas aayegi...': Shoaib Akhtar brutally trolled after rant on Pakistan's defeat goes viral

