'India bhi wapas aayegi...': Shoaib Akhtar brutally trolled after rant on Pakistan's defeat goes viral

Shoaib Akhtar said Team India are not 'Tees Maar Khan' while adding that India will not qualify for the final.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 28, 2022, 02:44 PM IST

Source: BCCI Twitter

Former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar has been brutally trolled on social media after his rant on Pakistan's loss versus Zimbabwe went viral on social media. Shoaib stated that Team India will reach the semifinal, but they will not qualify for the final. 

Pakistan were handed their second defeat of the T20 World Cup 2022 as they lost by 1 run against Zimbabwe in one of the biggest upsets of the tournament so far. 

Akhtar was thus unhappy with the team's performance but stated that he had already predicted the outcome. He also dragged India in the argument, going on to add that Rohit Sharma's men will not reach past the semifinal stage. 

"Main pehle bhi keh chuka tha, Pakistan is hafte wapas aa jaegi. Aur agle hafte India wapas aa jaegi. Woh bhi semi-final khel ke wapas aa jaegi. Woh bhi koi itne Tees Maar Khan nahi hai (I had earlier predicted that Pakistan will be out in the first week. Next week India too will be knocked out. They may play the semis but they are also not Tees Maar Khan)," Akhtar was heard saying on his YouTube channel. 

Meanwhile, desi netizens were not all happy with the prediction as they brutally trolled Akhtar for his remarks on India who have picked up maximum points from their games. 

Check how fans reacted to Akhtar's comments:

Team India had earlier defeated Pakistan by four wickets, whereas they put in a clinical display against the Netherlands and won their second match as well. The Men in Blue have been near flawless at the World Cup so far, as they sit pretty atop Group B standings with four points.  

