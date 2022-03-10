'New Zealand kryptonite to India in ICC events': Fans happy with Harmanpreet's return to form but sad after 62-run loss

Pooja Vastrakar and Harmanpreet Kaur's performances were overshadowed after the batters' poor display lead to India's succumbing to a 62-run loss to New Zealand in the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 on Thursday.

Vastrakar's 4/34 helped India restrict New Zealand to 260 for 9 after skipper Mithali Raj opted to field.

However, India was unable to stitch a much-needed partnership as the batters crumbled under the pressure of an ever-increasing run-rate to be bowled out for 198. Kaur (71) was the lone warrior for India with the bat.

Here's how fans reacted to India's loss:

Amelia Kerr being Kryptonite for Indian Women's team#WWC22 #INDvNZ — Abhishek Agrawal (@abhi__agrawal) March 10, 2022

Once again, NZ a kryptonite to India in ICC events



Excellent form @WHITE_FERNS



Well played Harmanpreet Kaur #NZvIND #CWC2022 pic.twitter.com/hycCHxZPh0 — TorchBearer (@TorchbearerEdit) March 10, 2022

It's good that this match happened early in India's world cup campaign. It would help India to address their middle overs problem and with @ImHarmanpreet back in form, they would be a force to reckon with. #WWC22 #BleedBlue March 10, 2022

Seeing the strikes of the Indian top order batters today, @JemiRodrigues is surely missed more. Not sure what the batters were trying to achieve today. Definitely they were not going for the win #NZWvsINDW #WWC22 — Susruth Sirupa (@SusruthS) March 10, 2022

India needs an enforcer in the middle order who can give an impetus to the run rate. #WWC22 #CricketTwitter #INDvsNZ — Tattwamasi Amrutam (@t_amrutam) March 10, 2022

Earlier, spinners Rajeshwari Gayakwad (2/46) and Deepti Sharma (1/52) claimed three wickets between them while veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami (1/41), who became the joint highest wicket-taker in women's World Cups, accounted for one batter. For New Zealand, Amy Satterthwaite (75) and Amelia Kerr (50) scored half-centuries.

(Inputs from PTI)