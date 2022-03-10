Search icon
'New Zealand kryptonite to India in ICC events': Fans happy with Harmanpreet's return to form but sad after 62-run loss

Pooja Vastrakar's 4/34 helped India restrict New Zealand to 260 for 9 after skipper Mithali Raj opted to field.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 10, 2022, 03:12 PM IST

Pooja Vastrakar and Harmanpreet Kaur's performances were overshadowed after the batters' poor display lead to India's succumbing to a 62-run loss to New Zealand in the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 on Thursday.

Vastrakar's 4/34 helped India restrict New Zealand to 260 for 9 after skipper Mithali Raj opted to field.

However, India was unable to stitch a much-needed partnership as the batters crumbled under the pressure of an ever-increasing run-rate to be bowled out for 198. Kaur (71) was the lone warrior for India with the bat.

Here's how fans reacted to India's loss:

Earlier, spinners Rajeshwari Gayakwad (2/46) and Deepti Sharma (1/52) claimed three wickets between them while veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami (1/41), who became the joint highest wicket-taker in women's World Cups, accounted for one batter. For New Zealand, Amy Satterthwaite (75) and Amelia Kerr (50) scored half-centuries.

 

(Inputs from PTI)

