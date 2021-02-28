India vs England: Michael Vaughan shares THIS pic to take yet another sly dig at Motera pitch

While talks about the Motera pitch continues after the third Test saw the five-day game end in just two days, former England skipper Michael Vaughan is one of the many who has been extremely outspoken over the issue.

Vaughan had earlier stated that Australia would thrash India 4-0 at home and had even stated that Joe Root was a better player of spin than Virat Kohli.

Later after India made a comeback in the 2nd Test, he blamed the Chepauk pitch saying it was the track's fault and now yet again, the pitch that was used at Ahmedabad for the third Test is in the spotlight.

Taking a sly dig at the Narendra Modi Stadium pitch, Vaughan posted a picture on Facebook of a person preparing the soil with the help of 2 cows and cheekily stated that the preparations for the 4th Test match are going great. He added that the curator of the surface is expecting good movement for the pacers early on.

The pink-ball Test saw India thrash England in a match that lasted just 139.4 overs. England's first innings in the first Test at Chennai alone had lasted 190.1 overs.

As many as 28 out of the 30 wickets that fell in the third Test fell to the spinners. Axar Patel had picked up 11 wickets in the match while Ravichandran Ashwin scalped 7 wickets.

For England, Jack Leach picked up 4 in the first innings, while Joe Root scalped 5 wickets giving away just 8 runs. Only Zak Crawley and Rohit Sharma managed to score half-centuries in the entire Test match.