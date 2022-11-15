'Everything is fine': Ravindra Jadeja shares picture with MS Dhoni after being retained by CSK

Source: Ravindra Jadeja Twitter

Ravindra Jadeja's future was the biggest talking point for Chennai Super Kings ahead of IPL 2023 auction, but they have managed to retain Jaddu. The Indian all-rounder tweeted a picture with MS Dhoni after being retained by the franchise.

Jadeja took to Twitter and wrote, "Everything is fine #restart," while sharing a picture of him alongside Dhoni, who reportedly insisted that Jadeja must be retained at all costs.

More to follow...