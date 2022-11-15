Search icon
'Everything is fine': Ravindra Jadeja shares picture with MS Dhoni after being retained by CSK

Ravindra Jadeja's future was the biggest talking point for Chennai Super Kings ahead of IPL 2023 auction, but they have managed to retain Jaddu.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 08:01 PM IST

Source: Ravindra Jadeja Twitter

Ravindra Jadeja's future was the biggest talking point for Chennai Super Kings ahead of IPL 2023 auction, but they have managed to retain Jaddu. The Indian all-rounder tweeted a picture with MS Dhoni after being retained by the franchise. 

Jadeja took to Twitter and wrote, "Everything is fine #restart," while sharing a picture of him alongside Dhoni, who reportedly insisted that Jadeja must be retained at all costs. 

More to follow...

