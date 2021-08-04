ENG vs IND: Wasim Jaffer, fans shocked after R Ashwin left out of India's XI in first Test

Team India surprised many by their selections at the toss in the first of the five-match Test series against England at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. While KL Rahul looked to be the certainty as the opener with both Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal not available, however, there were wholesale changes as far as the lower order and the bowling attack was concerned.

From the XI that played in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, India made three changes, KL Rahul is the one at the top. The bowling combination changed from 3:2 to 4:1 and the management have gone with the left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja, who offers something in all the three departments, while bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur got the nod as the fourth seamer.

Pacer Mohammed Siraj was also named ahead of the experienced Ishant Sharma, him being the third change from that playing XI that played a month ago.

England: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root(c), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler(w), Dan Lawrence, Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson, Stuart Broad

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

However, the cricketers, fans, experts and journalists weren't really happy with the exclusion of Ashwin, as according to most of them he walks in the very Indian Test XI these days if he is available for the selection as he has been one of the best bowlers in the world cricket in Test matches in the last couple of years especially across the world.

Here are some of the reactions:

One player who showed intent by smashing a hundred on a turning track in Chennai and even played a County game to prepare for the tour during break period is going to warm the bench at Nottingham. Nobody has showed more intent than Ashwin. Has done everything the team asks for. — Venkata Krishna B (@venkatatweets) August 4, 2021

Ashwin isn’t playing. He should have been the 3rd name on the list after the captain and wicket keeper. Such a baffling decision if not for injury. Hard to comprehend given the kind of form he’s been in. — Cricket With Ash (@CricketWithAsh) August 4, 2021

R Ashwin left out of the playing XI is a proper WTF moment. #INDvENG The last time Ashwin bowled in England was about three weeks back. And he took 6 for 27 in 15 overs. — Saurabh Somani (@saurabh_42) August 4, 2021

Set template: If Jadeja gets selected: Why the hell no Ashwin, what a poor selection by Kohli If Ashwin gets selected: Why the hell no Jadeja, what a poor selection by Kohli #ENGvIND — Udit (@udit_buch) August 4, 2021

JUST IN: Ashwin left out of the XI because he wants to watch INDw hockey semi-final, you should too #Olympics — Radha (@radhalathgupta) August 4, 2021

India picked two spinners for the WTC final on a green pitch under the clouds, but they have picked four quicks here and left their best spinner out — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) August 4, 2021

Yaar, how can you not play Ashwin #ENGvIND — Raunak Kapoor (@RaunakRK) August 4, 2021