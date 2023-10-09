Headlines

ENG vs BAN, ODI World Cup 2023: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Dharamshala

Check out all the details related to England vs Bangladesh match in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 which will be played in Dharamshala.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 09, 2023, 10:07 PM IST

The seventh match of the ICC World Cup 2023 is set to feature a showdown between England and Bangladesh. This clash marks the first encounter between England and Bangladesh in the ICC World Cup 2023. As of now, England finds itself at the bottom of the tournament's points table, while Bangladesh occupies the fourth position.

In their respective opening matches of the ICC World Cup 2023, England suffered a defeat, while Bangladesh secured a victory. England's last match saw them facing New Zealand, where New Zealand clinched a convincing 9-wicket win. In that game, Joe Root displayed a commendable performance, scoring 77 runs for England.

On the other hand, Bangladesh's most recent match pitted them against Afghanistan, resulting in a 6-wicket win for Bangladesh. Mehidy Hasan played a crucial role in this victory, contributing both with the bat, smashing 57 runs, and with the ball, taking 3 wickets Historically, these two teams have clashed 24 times in this format, with England emerging victorious in 19 matches, while Bangladesh has triumphed in 5. Another thrilling contest is expected as they meet once more on the cricket field.

Live Streaming Details

England vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, Cricket World Cup 2023

When will the England vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup Match 2023 be played?

The England vs Bangladesh World Cup match will be played on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

What time will the England vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup Match 2023 begin?

The England vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup Match 2023 will start at 10:30 AM IST with the toss scheduled at 10:00 AM IST.

Where is the England vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup Match 2023 to be held?

The England vs Bangladesh World Cup match will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association in Dharmshala.

Where to watch the live telecast of England vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup Match 2023 in India?

The England vs Bangladesh World Cup match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the England vs Bangladesh ODI World Cup match on the internet in India?

All the matches of the World Cup, including England vs Bangladesh, will be livestreamed for free on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app. For other devices like TVs or laptops, the user will need to subscribe to Disney+Hotstar.

Weather  report

With a precipitation level of 20 percent, the chances of rain in Dharamshala on Tuesday, October 10 are very low. The temperature will hover around a pleasant 22 degrees Celsius and the humidity will be close to 57 percent.

Pitch report

The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium is a batting-friendly surface and is expected to assist the batters once again here

ENG vs BAN World Cup 2023 Predicted Playing 11

Bangladesh Playing 11 Probable:

Tanzid Tamim, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah/Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

England Playing 11 Probable:

Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

 

 

 

