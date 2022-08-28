'Ek nahi, aadhi team out ho gayi', react netizens as Babar Azam loses his wicket after scoring 10 runs

Babar Azam

Pakistani skipper Babar Azam is hailed as among top batters in the current generation and he along with Mohammad Rizwan was the factor who were behind India's crushing loss against their arch-rivals Pakistan in the previous year's T20I World Cup that led to the exit of the Indian team.

This time also, Pakistan fans were expecting their skipper to go all throughout the innings and play a match-winning knock but he failed to deliver in this game as he got out after scoring 10 runs while going to smack a big shot against Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Check out how his disappointed fans and Happy Indian fans reacted to this.

Suno mere pakistanio: jo bhi ho jai tv nai torna#PakVsInd #BabarAzam August 28, 2022

Talking about the match, as we type Pakistan have scored 68 runs for the loss of 2 wickets after 10 overs.