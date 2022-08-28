Search icon
'Ek nahi, aadhi team out ho gayi', react netizens as Babar Azam loses his wicket after scoring 10 runs

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam who remained not-out against India in the previous match got out cheaply while going for a big shot after scoring 10 runs.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 28, 2022, 08:45 PM IST

Babar Azam

Pakistani skipper Babar Azam is hailed as among top batters in the current generation and he along with Mohammad Rizwan was the factor who were behind India's crushing loss against their arch-rivals Pakistan in the previous year's T20I World Cup that led to the exit of the Indian team.

This time also, Pakistan fans were expecting their skipper to go all throughout the innings and play a match-winning knock but he failed to deliver in this game as he got out after scoring 10 runs while going to smack a big shot against Bhuvneshwar Kumar. 

Check out how his disappointed fans and Happy Indian fans reacted to this.

Talking about the match, as we type Pakistan  have scored 68 runs for the loss of 2 wickets after 10 overs.

