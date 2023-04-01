Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

'Ee sala cup nahi': Skipper Faf du Plessis misquotes RCB's motto, leaves Virat Kohli in splits; watch viral video

IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will play their first match of the 16th season of IPL on April 2.

Reported By:Prashant Tamta| Edited By: Prashant Tamta |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 01, 2023, 08:06 PM IST

'Ee sala cup nahi': Skipper Faf du Plessis misquotes RCB's motto, leaves Virat Kohli in splits; watch viral video
'Ee sala cup nahi': Skipper Faf du Plessis misquotes RCB's motto, leaves Virat Kohli in splits; watch viral video (Photo: twitter/screegrab/mufaddal_vohra)

IPL 2023: The 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 has kickstarted. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will play their first match against Mumbai Indians (MI) on April 2. However, ahead of their match, Virat Kohli, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis and team players were seen interacting in an event. 

But during the interaction, what surprised everyone was Plessis' answer to the team’s goals for the season. Instead of spelling Ee Sala Cup Namde, a slogan used for the RCB, Plessis pronounced it as 'Ee Sala Cup Nahi'.  'Ee Sala Cup Namde' which loosely translated to -- 'This year the cup is ours’. But instead of saying Namde, Faf du Plessis said 'Ee Sala Cup Nahi’, which left Kohli in splits. Check out the viral video here:

This has also taken the whole of Twitterati by storm. Check out the reactions below:

 

 

 

 

 

READ | IPL 2023: PBKS captain Shikhar Dhawan forgets name of his 4th overseas player at toss, watch viral video

The RCB squad led by Faf du Plessis will be playing their first match at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.

RCB match list

Apr 2 RCB vs MI (Bengaluru)
Apr 6 KKR vs RCB (Kolkata)
Apr 10 RCB vs LSG (Bengaluru)
Apr 15 RCB vs DC (Bengaluru)
Apr 17 RB vs CSK (Bengaluru)
Apr 20 PK vs RCB (Mohali)
Apr 23 RCB vs RR (Bengaluru)
Apr 26 RCB vs KKR (Bengaluru)
May 1 LSG vs RCB (Lucknow)
May 6 DC vs RCB (Delhi)
May 9 MI vs RCB (Mumbai)
May 14 RR VS RCB (Jaipur)
May-18 SRH vs RCB (Hyderabad)
May-21 RCB vs GT (Bengaluru)

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Satish Kaushik funeral: Ranbir Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Abhishek Bachchan, Rakhi Sawant attend veteran actor's last rites
XXX actress Aabha Paul raises the temperature in her sexy videos
From Kiara Advani to Malaika Arora, 5 times Bollywood divas aced the neon green trend
Discover 5 surprising health benefits of coconut water: A natural solution for hydration, weight loss and more
From Tina Dabi to Aishwarya Sheoran: Meet the most popular female IAS officers on social media
Speed Reads
More
First-image
‘If you try to weaken Punjab…’: Navjot Singh Sidhu’s stern message after release from jail
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.