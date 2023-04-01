'Ee sala cup nahi': Skipper Faf du Plessis misquotes RCB's motto, leaves Virat Kohli in splits; watch viral video (Photo: twitter/screegrab/mufaddal_vohra)

IPL 2023: The 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 has kickstarted. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will play their first match against Mumbai Indians (MI) on April 2. However, ahead of their match, Virat Kohli, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis and team players were seen interacting in an event.

But during the interaction, what surprised everyone was Plessis' answer to the team’s goals for the season. Instead of spelling Ee Sala Cup Namde, a slogan used for the RCB, Plessis pronounced it as 'Ee Sala Cup Nahi'. 'Ee Sala Cup Namde' which loosely translated to -- 'This year the cup is ours’. But instead of saying Namde, Faf du Plessis said 'Ee Sala Cup Nahi’, which left Kohli in splits. Check out the viral video here:

The RCB squad led by Faf du Plessis will be playing their first match at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.

RCB match list

Apr 2 RCB vs MI (Bengaluru)

Apr 6 KKR vs RCB (Kolkata)

Apr 10 RCB vs LSG (Bengaluru)

Apr 15 RCB vs DC (Bengaluru)

Apr 17 RB vs CSK (Bengaluru)

Apr 20 PK vs RCB (Mohali)

Apr 23 RCB vs RR (Bengaluru)

Apr 26 RCB vs KKR (Bengaluru)

May 1 LSG vs RCB (Lucknow)

May 6 DC vs RCB (Delhi)

May 9 MI vs RCB (Mumbai)

May 14 RR VS RCB (Jaipur)

May-18 SRH vs RCB (Hyderabad)

May-21 RCB vs GT (Bengaluru)