Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

'Ye ball kyun change ki bhai': Fans slam R Ashwin for unsuccessful ball-change during IND vs AUS 3rd Test

India had set a target of 76 runs, a feat that had never been defended in the fourth innings of a Test match before.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 03, 2023, 01:11 PM IST

'Ye ball kyun change ki bhai': Fans slam R Ashwin for unsuccessful ball-change during IND vs AUS 3rd Test
Image Source: Twitter/Screengrab

Ravichandran Ashwin got India off to a remarkable start in the second innings of the Indore Test against Australia on Friday, March 3. The experienced off-spinner dismissed Usman Khawaja with the very first ball of the innings. Unfortunately, that was the only wicket India could take as Australia comfortably defeated the hosts by nine wickets in Indore, leaving them with a chance to level the series in the final Test. With a target of only 76 runs, it was unlikely that the Australians would be challenged, unless a miracle occurred on Day 3.

One pivotal moment that seemed to shift the momentum in Australia's favor was when the ball was changed in the 11th over of the chase. Ravichandran Ashwin requested the umpire to switch the ball, and the umpires obliged, introducing a relatively new ball from their collection. This strategic move proved to be a game-changer for the visitors as Australia went on to secure a decisive victory.

Travis Head quickly realized that the altered ball was not having much of an effect, so he shifted to the offensive, scoring boundaries with ease. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja then began to bowl fuller, which ultimately worked in the favor of the visitors.

Fans on Twitter harshly criticized Ashwin and Team India for changing the ball. Some also mocked the off-spinner for his overanalyzing, as well as his erratic line and length. This sparked a heated debate among cricket enthusiasts, with many expressing their disappointment in the team's decision.

Check out the reactions here:

India had set a target of 76 runs, a feat that had never been defended in the fourth innings of a Test match before. Consequently, they were aware that they were attempting to make history and secure their place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. This was an unprecedented challenge, but one that they were determined to overcome.

With their victory, the Australians have secured their place in the World Test Championship Final, scheduled for June. India, on the other hand, have much to consider before the fourth Test in Ahmedabad, and will be eager to ensure their own qualification for the Final, rather than relying on other results.

READ| IND vs AUS: Australia beat India by 9 wickets in Indore Test; qualify for WTC final

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: Photos of actor that prove he is doting father, devoted family man
Peak inside Cristiano Ronaldo's ultra-luxurious life in Saudi Arabia, net worth
Salman Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Aishwarya-Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor attend Subhash Ghai's birthday party
Inside photos of ex-India captain MS Dhoni's multi-crore palatial farmhouse with modern bedroom, swimming pool, gym,park
Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan-John Abraham's clash, Deepika Padukone's aerial stunt; best moments from trailer
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Pune-bound AirAsia flight suffers bird-hit, makes emergency landing in Bhubaneswar
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.