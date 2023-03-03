'Ye ball kyun change ki bhai': Fans slam R Ashwin for unsuccessful ball-change during IND vs AUS 3rd Test

Image Source: Twitter/Screengrab

Ravichandran Ashwin got India off to a remarkable start in the second innings of the Indore Test against Australia on Friday, March 3. The experienced off-spinner dismissed Usman Khawaja with the very first ball of the innings. Unfortunately, that was the only wicket India could take as Australia comfortably defeated the hosts by nine wickets in Indore, leaving them with a chance to level the series in the final Test. With a target of only 76 runs, it was unlikely that the Australians would be challenged, unless a miracle occurred on Day 3.

One pivotal moment that seemed to shift the momentum in Australia's favor was when the ball was changed in the 11th over of the chase. Ravichandran Ashwin requested the umpire to switch the ball, and the umpires obliged, introducing a relatively new ball from their collection. This strategic move proved to be a game-changer for the visitors as Australia went on to secure a decisive victory.

Travis Head quickly realized that the altered ball was not having much of an effect, so he shifted to the offensive, scoring boundaries with ease. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja then began to bowl fuller, which ultimately worked in the favor of the visitors.

Fans on Twitter harshly criticized Ashwin and Team India for changing the ball. Some also mocked the off-spinner for his overanalyzing, as well as his erratic line and length. This sparked a heated debate among cricket enthusiasts, with many expressing their disappointment in the team's decision.

Check out the reactions here:

Ye ball change kyu huyi bhai .. ye ball to naa hi spin ho rahi hai naa isme jaan hai #INDvsAUSTest — Kanishk Agarwal (@kanishkdabaav27) March 3, 2023

10 over mai 13 run the , phir ball change hui aur agle 5 over mai 43 run aa gye , pta nhi kya ho gya inhe dusri ball k saath — MeMany (@anymeme11) March 3, 2023

For a guy saying “they need to forget about the ball change” Ravi Shastri seems to be talking a lot about the ball change #indvaus @RaviShastriOfc — The Wellerman Comes (@GregPankhurst) March 3, 2023

Ashwin again lost the concentration here.

Earlier in Ind tour of SA, it was because of a lbw appeal and here in Indore it is because of ball change.#INDvsAUSTest #Ashwin — Kunal (@Kunall26_) March 3, 2023

Ashwin took both the balls with him , so that he could research on it and find some content for His YT Channel. pic.twitter.com/HaysClM9Pk — Shanu (@Beingshanu17) March 3, 2023

After ball change



43 off 27 — (@4thUmpire_) March 3, 2023

India had set a target of 76 runs, a feat that had never been defended in the fourth innings of a Test match before. Consequently, they were aware that they were attempting to make history and secure their place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. This was an unprecedented challenge, but one that they were determined to overcome.

With their victory, the Australians have secured their place in the World Test Championship Final, scheduled for June. India, on the other hand, have much to consider before the fourth Test in Ahmedabad, and will be eager to ensure their own qualification for the Final, rather than relying on other results.

