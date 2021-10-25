'Dream player': Pakistan's Shahnawaz Dahani shares unforgettable experience of meeting Dhoni

It was double delight for Pakistan fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani on Sunday. While his team picked up their maiden T20 World Cup victory against arch-rivals India, the young international cricketer fulfilled his wish to meet his idol from beyond the border, Team India mentor MS Dhoni.

The 23-year-old bowler may not have had a place in the matchday squad for Pakistan’s historic win, but being in the mix gave him a chance to see a longstanding dream come true. Dahani was one of the several Pakistani players seen conversing with the former Indian skipper post the high-voltage encounter.

The bowler who calls Dhoni one of his dream players also got a chance to get a memorable photograph clicked with the Team India mentor. Dahani posted the image on Twitter, expressing his delight at the two wonderful happenings in his life.

what a night it was, Happiness of Pakistan's Victory and excitement of meeting one of my dream player @msdhoni can't be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/CWQjm4vDKa — Shahnawaz Dahani (@ShahnawazDahani) October 25, 2021

Dhoni, who retired from the international circuit last year in August is a non-playing member of the Indian contingent in the UAE for the T20 World Cup 2021.

The win wasn’t just the first one for Pakistan against India in the T20 World Cup, it was also only the second time that the team has won against the arch-rival in 9 occasions in the T20 format. It was also India’s first 10-wicket loss in T20Is and the first 10-wicket T20I win for Pakistan. A masterful opening partnership by skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan also made the record for the highest stand by Pakistani openers in the format.