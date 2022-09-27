'Don't blame anyone': Irfan Pathan gives classy reply to fan's 'I curse MS Dhoni...' tweet

Irfan Pathan, MS Dhoni

Irfan Pathan wasn't just a classy bowler, he also remains a class act off the field. The former Indian pacer is currently plying his trade for India Legends in the Road Safety World Series 2022, as well as captaining the Bhilwara Kings in Legends Cricket League.

Pathan gave his fans another subtle reminder of his class as he replied to a fan who blamed MS Dhoni for the manner in which the former's Team India career ended.

Reacting to Pathan's performances in the RSWS 2022 and the Legends cricket league, a fan on Twitter posted that the pacer should have played more, instead other players like Stuart Binny and Ravindra Jadeja were preferred.

"Every time i see Irfan Pathan in these leagues, i curse MS & his management even more... I can't believe, he played last white ball game at the age of just 29... Perfect no. 7, any team would die for.. But India played Jaddu, even Binny," wrote the Twitter user.

Irfan Pathan took note of the fan's tweet and gave a classy reply which won the hearts of cricket fans.

"Don't blame any one. Thank you for love," wrote the former India pacer with his tweet going viral instantly.

For the unversed, Pathan played his last match for India at the age of 28, during the 2012 T20 World Cup against South Africa. His final ODI bow came a few months before that, and the legendary pacer would end his 50-over career with a five-wicket haul against Sri Lanka.

Moreover, the 37-year-old didn't play a single Test match after 2008.