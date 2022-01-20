'Need one of them to add pace to attack': Dinesh Karthik suggests THESE changes in India's play

The first ODI clash between India and South Africa saw the host nation win by 31 runs. From a middle-order collapse to misfielding, Team India will have a lot of things they will need to rectify when they enter the second clash.

Even India's bowling department did not fair much as they could only scalp four wickets. Talking about the same, veteran Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik reckons either Mohammad Siraj or Prasidh Krishna should be included in the lineup.

Karthik felt that India genuinely lacked pace in the bowling setup and wanted the likes of Siraj or Prasidh to get a chance while resting Jasprit Bumrah or Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

"I'd definitely like one of Prasidh (Krishna) or (Md) Siraj playing these games. It is very important for India to find a way to add pace to their attack. Whether they want to rest Bumrah or Bhuvi is up to the management. I think they (quick bowlers) can make a difference in the middle of the innings, which is where they don’t seem to find wickets," told Karthik while speaking to Cricbuzz after the game.

Talking about the match, the Proteas were 68 for three but saw a quick change due to a strong performance of 204 run partnership in the middle between centurions Rassie van der Dussen and skipper Temba Bavuma.

As far as India is concerned, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli and Shardul Thakur all had scored in the fifties but it wasn't enough for the visitors to put up a fight against the Proteas bowling attack.