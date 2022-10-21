Search icon
'Got to be there for my man': Dhanashree Verma jets off for T20 World Cup, Yuzvendra Chahal reacts

Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma has jetted off to Australia to attend the T20 World Cup 2022, prompting a reaction from Yuzvendra Chahal.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 21, 2022, 09:03 AM IST

Credits: Dhanashree Verma (Instagram)

Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma has jetted off to Australia to attend the T20 World Cup 2022. Dhanashree has earlier attended the IPL 2022 games as well, and she was a constant feature during Rajasthan Royals (RR) games, supporting her husband Yuzvendra Chahal from the stands. 

She took to Instagram to share a snap of herself from her flight, and in the picture, Dhanashree's knee could be seen strapped, as she had recently undergone surgery, having injured herself while shooting for an Instagram reel at home. 

Yuzvendra Chahal was also thrilled by the same, as he reacted to his wife's post. 

READ| Happy birthday Dhanashree Verma: Cute love story of Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife that began during lockdown

"My heart led me to Australia. literally Got to be there for my man & India," wrote Dhanashree. Chahal also dropped two hearts in the comment section. 

Even though there was a lot of speculation regarding the couple's relationship prior to the Asia Cup after Dhanashree removed the surname 'Chahal' from her Instagram, more recently, they have been sharing loved-up photos and videos with each other. 

READ| Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal drops adorable video with wife Dhanashree on viral 'Laila' song

Chahal had lauded her as 'strong lady' after she underwent surgery, while recently Dhanahree had also celebrated Karva Chauth while on a video call with her husband. With the duo set to be in Australia, fans will surely be treated to more 'couple goals' moments between them. 

