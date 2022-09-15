Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal drops adorable video with wife Dhanashree on viral 'Laila' song

Yuzvendra Chahal's adorable video with Dhanashree goes viral

Team India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's personal life had become a huge talking point ahead of India's Asia Cup campaign, but thankfully, it was all nothing but a hoax. On Thursday, Chahal shared an adorable video on Instagram with his wife Dhanashree pampering his 'strongest woman.'

Before the Asia Cup, Dhanshree had removed the surname 'Chahal' from her Instagram handle which led to a lot of speculation, and at the same time, Chahal also shared a cryptic post on Instagram, which caused a massive furore on social media.

Later, the couple denied any rumours of unrest between them, and they even shared a hilarious reel together, wherein Dhanashree was seen asking Chahal for permission to go to his 'Mayka' for one month.

READ| Watch: Rohit Sharma questions journalists about fake rumours on Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree's marriage

More recently though Chahal, who is currently gearing up for the upcoming T20I series against Australia on September 20, chose to pamper his wife by sharing some glimpses of their romantic moments together.

The Indian spinner used the viral Instagram reel song 'Laila' to share a clip wherein the duo can be seen enjoying each other company, walking on a beach, dancing together and having fun.

"My strongest woman is my strength," wrote Chahal in the caption of his romantic reel.

READ| Watch how Yuzvendra Chahal reacted after Dhanashree said she's going to 'Maika' for 1 month

For the unversed, Chahal chose to pamper his lady as Dhanashree recently underwent a knee surgery, having injured herself after she slipped while shooting for a reel.

Hopefully, she can recover fully before the World Cup in Australia and join Chahal to cheer for him just like she did at the World Cup.