Delhi Capitals reveal team captain and vice captain for Women Premier League 2023

Aussie opener batter Meg Lanning who led Australia to win 4 T20 World Cup matches and an ODI World Cup trophy in 2022 will be seen taking charge of Delhi Capitals. Indian middle-order batter Jemimah Rodrigues is appointed as her deputy.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 07:03 PM IST

Delhi Capitals reveal team captain and vice captain for Women Premier League 2023
Source: Twitter

Women Premier League 2023 (WPL 2023) begins from March 4 (Saturday) and ahead of the inaugural match, all 5 teams participating in the tournament have announced their captains. A couple of days ahead of their debut match, Delhi Capitals revealed the names of their captain and vice-captain for the season. Aussie opener batter Meg Lanning who led Australia to win 4 T20 World Cup matches and an ODI World Cup trophy in 2022 will be seen taking charge of Delhi Capitals. Indian middle-order batter Jemimah Rodrigues is appointed as her deputy. 

Aussie Skipper will definitely use her experience of 5 world cup wins in the Tournament. Talking about Leading Delhi Capitals in the Women Premier League Lanning said "I feel proud to be a part of the Delhi Capitals and it's a huge honour for me to be named Captain. I am very much looking forward to bringing the team together and getting to know everyone. I can't wait to get started."

DC vice-captain Jemimah Rodrigues who had a wonderful World Cup season said, "We've been dreaming about this tournament for a very long time. The entire Indian team got emotional while watching the Auction as the competition was finally happening. I am really looking forward to being part of the Delhi Capitals."

"The quality of cricket in India is phenomenal. Our team has a good balance between youngsters such as Shafali Verma, who is just starting to make a name for herself and some really experienced players such as Meg Lanning," told Delhi Capitals Head Coach Jonathan Batty.

Delhi Capitals will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the inaugural season of Women Premier League on March 5. Indian Batter and the most expensive player of the season Smriti Mandhana will be leading RCB. 
 

