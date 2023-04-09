CSK vs MI: MS Dhoni’s decade old tweet goes viral after Ravindra Jadeja’s one hand stunner in IPL 2023 match

Source: Twitter

CSK skipper MS Dhoni is hardly active on social media but one of his 10 years old tweet went viral right after all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Mumbai Indians (MI) Cameron Green off his own bowling in the 12th match of IPL 2023 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The left hand orthodox spinner caught a no look stunner in the ninth over of the match. C Green hit hard and the ball went like a bullet, however, it could not beat Sir Jadeja’s reflex as he caught a tracer arrow with his non bowling hand.

Meanwhile, on twitter a much relatable Dhoni’s tweet that he posted on April 9, 2013 started doing the rounds as it fits perfectly with the scenario. The decade old tweet reads, “Sir Jadeja doesn't run to take the catch but the ball finds him and lands on his hand.” Many started retweeting it with various comments. A user wrote, “A perfect tweet by Dhoni for that catch from Jadeja”. It is important to note that it's Dhoni who gave ‘Sir’ title to the Indian all-rounder.

A perfect tweet by Dhoni for that catch from Jadeja. pic.twitter.com/1yxXgOTdUu April 8, 2023

From the match, Ravindra Jadeja, who took 3 crucial wickets by conceding only 20 runs in his 4 over spell, was awarded Player of the Match for his match winning performance. Tushar Deshpande and Mitchell Santner took 2 wickets each as Sisanda Magala bagged his maiden IPL wicket which restricted Rohit Sharma’s side to 157 for eight in 20 overs.

In reply Ruturaj Gaikwad’s 40 off 36 and Ajinkya Rahane’s 61 off 27 helped CSK to defeat Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets in the El- Clasico clash of the Indian Premier League.