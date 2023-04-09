Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

CSK vs MI: MS Dhoni’s decade old tweet goes viral after Ravindra Jadeja’s one hand stunner in IPL 2023 match

Meanwhile, on twitter a much relatable Dhoni’s tweet that he posted on April 9, 2013 started doing the rounds as it fits perfectly with the scenario. The decade old tweet reads, “Sir Jadeja doesn't run to take the catch but the ball finds him and lands on his hand.”

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 09, 2023, 08:08 AM IST

CSK vs MI: MS Dhoni’s decade old tweet goes viral after Ravindra Jadeja’s one hand stunner in IPL 2023 match
Source: Twitter

CSK skipper MS Dhoni is hardly active on social media but one of his 10 years old tweet went viral right after all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Mumbai Indians (MI) Cameron Green off his own bowling in the 12th match of IPL 2023 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The left hand orthodox spinner caught a no look stunner in the ninth over of the match. C Green hit hard and the ball went like a bullet, however, it could not beat Sir Jadeja’s reflex as he caught a tracer arrow with his non bowling hand. 

Meanwhile, on twitter a much relatable Dhoni’s tweet that he posted on April 9, 2013 started doing the rounds as it fits perfectly with the scenario. The decade old tweet reads, “Sir Jadeja doesn't run to take the catch but the ball finds him and lands on his hand.” Many started retweeting it with various comments. A user wrote, “A perfect tweet by Dhoni for that catch from Jadeja”. It is important to note that it's Dhoni who gave ‘Sir’ title to the Indian all-rounder. 

 

From the match, Ravindra Jadeja, who took 3 crucial wickets by conceding only 20 runs in his 4 over spell, was awarded Player of the Match for his match winning performance. Tushar Deshpande and Mitchell Santner took 2 wickets each as Sisanda Magala bagged his maiden IPL wicket which restricted Rohit Sharma’s side to 157 for eight in 20 overs.

In reply Ruturaj Gaikwad’s 40 off 36 and Ajinkya Rahane’s 61 off 27 helped CSK to defeat Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets in the El- Clasico clash of the Indian Premier League.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Step inside Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover's luxurious Delhi house
Disha Patani drops hot photos in red bralette and sequinned skirt, netizens say 'absolutely stunning'
Kajol-Nysa Devgan shine at NMACC gala event, pose with Rekha on pink carpet
In pics: Suhana Khan, Aryan, Nysa, Janhvi, Ananya, others turn heads in stylish outfits at NMACC event
Antilia to Xanadu 2.0: 10 most expensive houses in the world
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 659 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for April 9
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.