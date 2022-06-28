Crowd cheers as Sanju Samson plays alongside Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi against Ireland

Sanju Samson

Many fans were unhappy during the first T20I after Sanju Samson was not selected in the playing XI against Ireland. However, when coming in for the toss for the 2nd T20I, skipper Hardik Pandya said the wicketkeeper-batter will be part of the squad along with Harshal Patel and Ravi Bishnoi.

Pandya at the toss said, "We want to bat first. The wicket looks alright and the weather looks awesome and sunny as well. When we bowled first we expected the wicket to do much more than it did. But credit to the boys to keep them down to that total by realizing which balls to bowl. We have three changes: Ruturaj Gaikwad misses out because of a niggle, and Sanju Samson comes in. Harshal Patel comes in place of Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi comes in for Yuzvendra Chahal".

Soon after Pandya made the announcement saying Samson will be playing, the crowd could be heard cheering loud. Not just that, even netizens took to Twitter to express how happy they are with the playing XI.

I’m happy that @IamSanjuSamson got chance, but worried that it’s only one t20 left and this surreal support will put too much pressure on him #INDvsIRE — abhinandan aelgani (@aaelgani) June 28, 2022

Finnally Sanju Samson Playing Today. June 28, 2022

Roar says it all @IamSanjuSamson #INDvIRE people badly want to see him in Indian colors. — Mahaboob Basha (@cricbash_) June 28, 2022

Can’t be more happy .. finally @IamSanjuSamson playing .. hope he converts this opportunity and get the most out of it .. need a century #SanjuSamson #IREvIND — Shreyansh jain (@Shrey9397) June 28, 2022

Sanju Samson Welcome Back #IREvIND — Kohlity Shot!! (@Shahroz_06) June 28, 2022

Teams:

Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Conor Olphert

India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik