'Cover drive barbad kar degi': How Twitterati slammed Virat Kohli for throwing away his wicket again

Virat Kohli is clearly not enjoying his best run of form against South Africa, and the Indian skipper was again dismissed cheaply in India's second innings at Centurion. Fans subsequently, took to Twitter to express their disappointment over the fact that Kohli was again making the same mistakes as he did in the past.

Chasing a wide delivery outside the off-stump, Kohli was looking for a cover drive, however, he failed to connect and was dismissed for a score of 18 runs. In his previous innings as well, the 33-year-old got out in a similar manner, how in the previous occasion he had managed to score 35 runs.

Indian fans couldn't help but slam Kohli over him softly giving away his wicket to inexperienced Proteas bowlers.

The Indian Test captain has failed to score a single century since 2019 and his last Test half-century came against England in the Oval Test in September. After such a poor run of form with the bat, fans were left rueing Kohli's shot selection. While one fan wrote it 'hurt's to see Kohli struggle like this, others had a more hilarious take on the incident.

Here is how Twitterati reacted to Virat Kohli's dismissal on Wednesday:

cover drive: mai tumhe barbad kar dungi



kohli: pic.twitter.com/hB4kHfGzIK — Stark (@heyitsAbhi_) December 29, 2021

*Every time kohli going to play a Cover drive to an offside outstump ball*



Me~ pic.twitter.com/YgVNQEySWQ — Adheera (@rajni712dhoni) December 29, 2021

I'm asking this again,how many more times?

It hurts to see reckless batting resulting in India's mainstay being a soft target for bowlers these days.

Isn't there anyone to give Kohli a wrap on the knuckles & tell him that he's not doing it right? #CricbuzzChatter @Tanay_Tiwari https://t.co/UIaUtCkPca — Shashant (@Imshash10) December 29, 2021

Kohli must be feeling the heat after his recent disappointing performances with the willow. India after beginning well in the first innings, got South Africa for 197 after having score 327 themselves, however, they've lost wickets in quick succession after lunch on Day 4, and at the time of writing India were 146/6 with all-rounder Ravi Ashwin and Rishabh Pant on the crease.