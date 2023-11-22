Headlines

'Couldn’t digest my WC performance...': Mohammed Shami's scathing attack on former Pakistan player

The fast bowler emerged as the standout performer, claiming an impressive 24 wickets and securing the title of the highest wicket-taker in the tournament.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 22, 2023, 10:03 PM IST

India may have stumbled in the final against Australia, but they showcased exceptional performances throughout the World Cup 2023. The majority of Indian players displayed their prowess, leading to the remarkable inclusion of six Indians in the ICC's World Cup 2023 XI. This achievement alone accounted for over 50 percent of the team's representation.

Virat Kohli emerged as a standout player, wielding his bat with unparalleled skill and determination. He not only outperformed every other player in the history of World Cups but also etched his name in the record books. Scoring a staggering 765 runs in 11 innings, Kohli rightfully earned the title of Player of the Tournament.

However, it is crucial to acknowledge another Indian cricketer who was equally deserving of this prestigious award - Mohammed Shami. Shami's exceptional performances throughout the tournament were nothing short of remarkable. His contributions to the team's success were invaluable, and his skill and dedication were evident in every match.

The fast bowler emerged as the standout performer, claiming an impressive 24 wickets and securing the title of the highest wicket-taker in the tournament. This remarkable feat also etched his name in the annals of Indian cricket history, as no other Indian bowler had achieved such a tally in any previous World Cup.

When the Indian pacers were dominating the opposition batters, effortlessly defeating quality teams like England, Sri Lanka, and South Africa, Hasan Raza, a former Pakistan cricketer, proposed a ludicrous theory. Raza suggested that the ICC might be providing the Indian pacers with different balls, allowing them to generate excessive movement.

Among the Indian cricketers, Shami was the only one who paid attention to this claim. He took to Instagram to criticize the conspiracy theory. Now that the World Cup has concluded, Shami was questioned once again about the incident, and he did not hesitate to express his thoughts.

 "I know I can be bitter while speaking the truth but if I don't open my mouth after all this then it won't be right," he said in a podcast with PUMA.

"I'm not jealous of anybody. If you start enjoying the success of others then you can become a better player. I was not playing at the beginning (of the World Cup). When I started playing, I picked up five wickets then got four and then another five-for. Some Pakistani players couldn't digest it. They think they are the best. The one who performs at the right time is the best. You are creating controversy for no reason. You are saying we are getting different balls, from different companies and all that. Learn your lesson," Shami added.

