Coronavirus warriors: Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Zaheer Khan change their Twitter DP to salute Maharashtra Police

Team India skipper Virat Kohli replaced his Twitter profile picture with Maharashtra Police logo to pay his tribute towards the coronavirus frontline workers.

Taking to Twitter, Kohli wrote: "Maharashtra Police has stood by citizens through calamities, attacks & disasters. Today as they lead the war against Corona on the streets, I've decided to celebrate them by changing my DP here on Twitter to the Maharashtra Police logo. Join me in this endeavour."

Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar also joined Kohli in his move and changed his display picture with the Maharashtra Police logo.

"A big THANK YOU to the Maharashtra Police & the Police Forces across India who have been tirelessly working 24/7 to keep us safe. Jai Hind," Sachin wrote on Twitter.

Former Team India pacer Zaheer Khan also replaced his display picture with the Maharashtra Police logo too and tweeted: "Maharashtra Police has stood by citizens through calamities, attacks & disasters. Today as they lead the war on Corona on the streets, I've decided to celebrate them by changing my DP on Twitter to the Maharashtra Police logo. Join me in this endeavour."

The coronavirus outbreak has brought all sports activities to a halt, players are practising social distancing and self-isolation during the pandemic. The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the governments all around are urging people to stay at home.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in India crossed the 67,000-mark on Monday, while the death toll has topped the 2,200-mark as well.