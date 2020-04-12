Coronavirus: IPL 2020 to be postponed or cancelled amid COVID-19 lockdown? BCCI official provides update

Headlines

This Bollywood actress comes from two royal families, started as a dancer, kept her marriage secret for years because...

Tata Motors launches vehicle scrapping facility in Surat, can recycle 15,000 vehicles per year

Asian Games 2023: India win gold medal in women's cricket for the first time, beat Sri Lanka by 19 runs

Servosys Revealed: Why BFSI Players Fail in-the-middle during their Digital Transformation?

Who is the Best Marble Dealers in India? All you need to know about India's best white marble dealer, ASIAN MARBLES

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This Bollywood actress comes from two royal families, started as a dancer, kept her marriage secret for years because...

Tata Motors launches vehicle scrapping facility in Surat, can recycle 15,000 vehicles per year

Servosys Revealed: Why BFSI Players Fail in-the-middle during their Digital Transformation?

7 Indoor plants that can improve your health

AI reimagines Gangs of Wasseypur as anime film

8 Flower plants that suits Aquarius

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

World Cup 2023: Know how much money the 'Winners' of 2023 Men's ODI World Cup will receive

Manipur Violence: Mobile internet services restored in Manipur after 4 months, CM Biren confirms

MotoGP Bharat: John Abraham thanks CM Yogi for making ‘Moto GP’ happen in Greater Noida

This Bollywood actress comes from two royal families, started as a dancer, kept her marriage secret for years because...

Tiger 3 promotions to begin on this date with special 'Tiger ka message' from Salman Khan, trailer to release soon

Parineeti Chopra's brother Shivang Chopra pens heartfelt note welcoming 'jeej' Raghav Chadha to 'craziness' family

HomeCricket

Cricket

Coronavirus: IPL 2020 to be postponed or cancelled amid COVID-19 lockdown? BCCI official provides update

Last month, BCCI decided to suspend IPL 2020 till April 15, 2020, as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in India.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 12, 2020, 10:46 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are reportedly waiting for the central government's official call to further postpone the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) according to sources.

The rapid spread of Coronavirus worldwide has started seeing its serious impacts. India has imposed a 21-day lockdown till April 14 to combat the spread of novel coronavirus. 

Last month, BCCI decided to suspend IPL 2020 till April 15, 2020, as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in India.

However, as the number of cases in the country rising each day, it's now just a matter of time before the BCCI provides another update about the cash-rich tournament's uncertain future.

“Three states Punjab, Maharashtra and Karnataka have already said that they are extending lockdown. It is implied that IPL can’t happen for the time being. But it will certainly not be cancelled. It will be postponed indefinitely,” a BCCI official told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

The virus has brought all sports activities to a halt and players are practising social distancing and self-isolation during the pandemic. The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the governments all around are urging people to stay at home.

“We can’t cancel IPL as it means losses to the tune of Rs 3000 crore. The BCCI will work with all stakeholders to find a solution but for that normalcy needs to return. It’s not possible for BCCI bigwigs to commit that IPL can happen at which particular slot,” the source further added.

The opening match of this year's IPL was supposed to be played between the most successful teams of IPL - defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29.

On March 23, reports suggested that BCCI is also considering to further delay the league.

Prime Minister Modi has said that he has received suggestions from experts and all of them have recommended the extension of nationwide lockdown in India.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 7529 confirmed cases of coronavirus cases in the country and 242 fatalities have been reported.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Government making sincere efforts to draft laws in simple manner, Indian laguages': PM Modi

Nijjar killing: 'Shared intelligence among Five Eyes' led to Trudeau's claim, says US diplomat

World Lung Day 2023: How to keep a regular check on your lung health

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Australia 2nd ODI

Meet Alpesh Rathod, cracked NEET successfully, his MBBS admission got cancelled after one year due to…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE