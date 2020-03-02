'Come up with better question': Virat Kohli loses temper when a journalist asked if he needs to tone down his aggression

When asked if he needs to simmer down his on-field aggression, Team India skipper Virat Kohli lost his cool during the post-match press conference on Monday (March 2).

The entire fiasco happened after India's 7-wicket loss in the second Test match against New Zealand at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

"What do you think? I am asking you for the answer."

"You need to find out exactly what happened and then come up with a better question, I have spoken with the match referee, you cannot come here with half knowledge. Thank you," Kohli replied to a journalist who asked him if he needs to tone down his aggression to set an example for his teammates.

The 31-year-old is widely known for his passionate and aggressive approach to the game while batting and fielding.

On day two of the second Test, Virat produced an epic reaction towards the crowd after taking an excellent catch to dismiss Henry Nicholls.

Kohli held his finger on his lips and shushed the crowd and yelled out: "Shut the f**k up".

After a below-average performance in the first Test, which India ended up losing by 10 wickets, Kohli was dismissed for just 3 and 14 runs during the second one in Christchurch.

The Blackcaps whitewashed India in the two-match Test series and has claimed up to third in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings with 180 points.

Team India are still leading the pack with 360 points after 9 matches played.