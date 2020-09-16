Headlines

Chris Woakes admits players could get pay cuts in times of coronavirus

Chris Woakes has admitted that England’s players could get a pay cut in times of the coronavirus pandemic after the Cricket Board decided to let go of 62 personnel.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 16, 2020, 09:38 AM IST

Chris Woakes has admitted that the England players could be asked to take a pay cut in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. This comes at a time when the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has let go off 62 staff members. With the list of central contracts up for discussion, it will be interesting to see what the England and Wales Cricket Board proposes as the pandemic continues to wreak havoc in the United Kingdom, with over 370,000 cases and more than 2500 active cases in the last 24 hours.

Speaking just before the start of the third ODI against Australia in Old Trafford, Chris Woakes said the situation is very uncertain. “It is a situation where we have to sit down as players and see what happens with regards to these contracts coming up. We’ll know more in the next few weeks. We`ll reassess at that point. At this moment of time, it is hard for me to say ‘we’re going to take X cuts, and there are going to be donations here, left right and centre. Until we’ve seen what happens from above we’ll then get more of a feel for it. I certainly wouldn’t rule that out,” Woakes said.

Some international cricket

When the coronavirus pandemic broke out, there was a lot of doubt about whether cricket would take place. Recreational cricket and other domestic cricket were postponed to August while international cricket was in doubt. However, West Indies came for three Tests followed by Pakistan who played three Tests and three T20Is. Australia will end the home summer with three T20Is and three ODIs. All the matches were played in a bio-bubble environment in Southampton and Manchester and there were strict bio-security protocols in place.

Woakes was glad that there was some cricket amidst the pandemic and they are glad for that. “It’s a sad time, and it does resonate with the players, but we’re also very fortunate that cricket has gone ahead this summer, because that figure of 200 million pounds could have been a lot worse. I suppose that is the only positive outcome, really,” Woakes said.

