India vs England: Pujara-Pant partnership in vain as visitors dominate Day 3, hosts trail by 321 runs

England still have 321 runs in the bank and need only 4 wickets to bowl India out in the first innings.

Cheteshwar Pujara's 73 and Rishabh Pant's 91 could not save the damage done by the weak top order as India at stumps managed to score 257 for the loss of six wickets in 74 overs against England on Day 3 of the first Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

England had another day of dominance as they still have 321 runs in the bank and need only 4 wickets to bowl India out in the first innings. SCORECARD

As for the started of the third day, the last two England wickets added 23 more runs taking the score to 578. India were on the field for 190.1 overs and the 14-over period before lunch was frantic.

India scored at a brisk pace but lost both their openers to Jofra Archer. Pujara and Virat Kohli brought some stability after lunch but that too did not last long as the captain and even vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane were sent back in quick succession.

England, however, were not prepared for Pant as he counter-attacked superbly. He battled with Jack Leach and even Dom Bess as he made sure to smash some sixes.

But the Pujara-Pant partnership did not last long as both were sent back by Bess. The wicketkeeper made a hat-trick of getting out on 90s at home. Pant fell in the nervous nineties again as he was dismissed for 91 runs at Chennai.

He had faced 88 balls and smashed 5 sixes and 9 fours. However, it was futile as it was the third time in as many innings that Pant was dismissed in his 90s at home.

At stumps, Washington Sundar and R Ashwin were at the crease for 33 and 8 respectively. The second new ball will be available in six overs and England will hope that helps them wrap up the innings.

Earlier in the day, England were bowled out for 578 and Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah were the pick of the bowlers with three wickets apiece.

England skipper Joe Root had notched up his fifth double century. India delayed taking the third new ball as Dom Bess and Jack Leach survived and made good progress. However, when the new ball was taken, India immediately had success.