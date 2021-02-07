India vs England: Pujara-Pant partnership in vain as visitors dominate Day 3, hosts trail by 321 runs

Headlines

Delhi Excise Policy case: AAP leader Sanjay Singh in ED custody till October 10; Kejriwal says ‘all cases fake’

Experts Share Insights on Best Forex Funded Accounts for 2023

World Cup 2023: Meet Kiwi batter Rachin Ravindra, know his connection with Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid

Asian Games 2023: Antim Panghal clinches bronze in women's freestyle 53kg wrestling

Meet Isha Ambani's business partner who has Rs 657 crore net worth; luxury designer competing with LV, Gucci, Balenciaga

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Experts Share Insights on Best Forex Funded Accounts for 2023

Asian Games 2023: Antim Panghal clinches bronze in women's freestyle 53kg wrestling

Asian Games: Indian men's cricket team engages in match with local volunteers ahead of semi-final - Watch

Bollywood actors who started their careers late

7 superfoods to cure folate deficiency

Cricketers who dated Bollywood divas

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

Shikhar Dhawan's Granted Divorce On Grounds Of Mental Cruelty By Estranged Wife

India-Canada Row: Decoding the 'Khalistani' nexus of organised crime in Canada

World Cup 2023: Fans gather outside stadium to support England, New Zealand ahead of opening match

Leo trailer: Badass Vijay protects family, battles ruthless Sanjay Dutt, fans say 'rest in peace old records'

As Dono releases, Bobby Deol pens heartfelt note for nephew Rajveer Deol; 'You have worked so hard...'

Loki season 2 review: Tom Hiddleston brings back good ol' Marvel fun but series suffers due to MCU's complexities

HomeCricket

Cricket

India vs England: Pujara-Pant partnership in vain as visitors dominate Day 3, hosts trail by 321 runs

England still have 321 runs in the bank and need only 4 wickets to bowl India out in the first innings.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 07, 2021, 05:21 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Cheteshwar Pujara's 73 and Rishabh Pant's 91 could not save the damage done by the weak top order as India at stumps managed to score 257 for the loss of six wickets in 74 overs against England on Day 3 of the first Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

England had another day of dominance as they still have 321 runs in the bank and need only 4 wickets to bowl India out in the first innings. SCORECARD

As for the started of the third day, the last two England wickets added 23 more runs taking the score to 578. India were on the field for 190.1 overs and the 14-over period before lunch was frantic.

India scored at a brisk pace but lost both their openers to Jofra Archer. Pujara and Virat Kohli brought some stability after lunch but that too did not last long as the captain and even vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane were sent back in quick succession. 

England, however, were not prepared for Pant as he counter-attacked superbly. He battled with Jack Leach and even Dom Bess as he made sure to smash some sixes.

But the Pujara-Pant partnership did not last long as both were sent back by Bess. The wicketkeeper made a hat-trick of getting out on 90s at home. Pant fell in the nervous nineties again as he was dismissed for 91 runs at Chennai.

He had faced 88 balls and smashed 5 sixes and 9 fours. However, it was futile as it was the third time in as many innings that Pant was dismissed in his 90s at home.

At stumps, Washington Sundar and R Ashwin were at the crease for 33 and 8 respectively. The second new ball will be available in six overs and England will hope that helps them wrap up the innings.

Earlier in the day, England were bowled out for 578 and Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah were the pick of the bowlers with three wickets apiece.

England skipper Joe Root had notched up his fifth double century. India delayed taking the third new ball as Dom Bess and Jack Leach survived and made good progress. However, when the new ball was taken, India immediately had success.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Experts Share Insights on Best Forex Funded Accounts for 2023

Hasan Ali’s father-in-law to meet his grandchild for first time during IND vs PAK World Cup clash in Ahmedabad

Google Pixel 8 series launched in India: New design, upgraded camera and more

Bambai Meri Jaan actor Lakshya Kochhar on show's comparisons with real-life events, shares major update on season 2

Gayatri Joshi's husband Vikas Oberoi may face up to 7 years in jail if found at fault in Italy car crash: Report

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE