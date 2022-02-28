IND vs SL 2022: Two bullet shells recovered from bus ferrying Sri Lankan cricket team - Report

Two empty bullet shells were recovered by police from a private bus ferrying Sri Lankan cricket team players staying at a hotel near IT Park, Chandigarh on Saturday. The bus was hired from a private transporter, Tara Brothers, Sector 17 and the shells were found when the players were about to board it from Hotel Lalit.

Soon after the two empty bullet shells were found, a team from the CFSL, Sector 36, was called. The shells were found by a team of anti-sabotage and explosive detectors of the UT police Security wing.

The empty shells were handed over to the forensic team for further examination. As per the latest development, police have lodged a DDR at IT Park police station.

The team were shifting from Dharamsala's Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, where they played the last T20I match and moving to PCA Stadium, Mohali to play the first Test match which will begin from March 4. The Rohit-led Team India had defeated Sri Lanka in the third T20I to extend their winning streak to 12 matches.

"Two empty bullet shells were found during the routine frisking of the bus through a metal detector and other sophisticated gadgets. The shells were found in the luggage compartment of the bus.

"Prior to ferrying the cricket players, the bus had been used in a marriage function a few days back. Apparently, the shells belong to that marriage function. The bus driver is being questioned," a police officer attached with the security wing said, according to Indian Express.