IND vs SA, Centurion Weather Forecast: Will rain play spoilsport in 1st Test between India and South Africa?

The much-awaited Boxing Day Test match is not far and teams India and South Africa have already begun their preparations for the same. In less than a week, the Virat Kohli-led side will take on hosts South Africa in the first Test at Centurion.

A win would surely not be easy for Team India against the formidable hosts, however, all eyes would be on the skies because there are predictions of rain playing spoilsport and this is the last thing fans would want.

According to The Weather Channel and AccuWeather, thick cloud cover with thunderstorms is predicted on the first two days with more than 60% chances of rain.

Not just the rain, but the SuperSport Park pitch is going to assist pacers more than spinners because of the amount of grass. In a video uploaded by BCCI showing Team India training, batter Shreyas Iyer spoke and said, "There is grass on the wicket and so much bounce," as Virat Kohli, R Ashwin and Rishab Pant are seeing batting in the background while Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah can be seen bowling.

It will be a challenge for the batters and both sides would be looking to pack their playing XI with quality pacers to exploit the conditions.

Talking about head-to-head, in seven times the sides faced in the past – India has never won a Test series on the South African soil. Kohli and his boys would be looking to change this and get a series win.