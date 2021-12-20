IND vs SA: A look at luxurious resort where Virat Kohli and Co are staying in strict bio-bubble

The CSA wants to ensure that a strict bio-bubble is maintained throughout the series, so let's look at the luxurious resort.
The Indian Men's cricket team arrived in South Africa on December 16 and had a one day quarantine before they began their preparations for the first Test that will be taking place on December 26.
As the sides are preparing for the big Boxing Test match, the fear of the new Omicron virus in the country is still looming above their heads.
In order to keep the teams safe and the series run smoothly, Cricket South Africa (CSA) have made all the arrangements for the players. The South African board in fact has booked the entire Irene Country Lodge in Centurion to accommodate the Indian players, their families and the management.
The CSA wants to ensure that a strict bio-bubble is maintained throughout the series, so let's look at the luxurious resort.
1. Plush Irene Country Lodge
According to reports, the Men in Blue side will stay at the plush Irene Country Lodge for the first Test in Centurion and the second Test in Johannesburg before moving to Cape Town for the third and final Test.
(Image: Irene Country Lodge website)
2. Bio-bubble secure Irene Lodge
To ensure the well-being of all the parties involved, the Irene Lodge has already gone under full bio-bubble lockdown after the instructions of CSA.
(Image: Irene Country Lodge website)
3. Irene Lodge hosted Sri Lanka and Pakistan as well
This is not the first time the lodge is hosting a team. Earlier, they had hosted touring countries Sri Lanka and Pakistan in December-January and April-May respectively.
(Image: Irene Country Lodge website)
4. Even Irene Lodge staff are quarantining
Strict rules and regulations will be followed inside the Irene Lodge right from quarantining of hotel staff to regular testing as well.
(Image: Irene Country Lodge website)
5. Irene Lodge looking forward to hosting India
The managing director of the Irene Lodge said the lodge has hosted two successful bio-bubbles. "We have done this before and we are looking forward to hosting India. It's a real privilege.
"As far as the bio-bubble is concerned, the hotel is on lockdown to the public as we speak. You must remember that in two previous bio-bubbles we hosted we were at the height of Covid-19. I recall that when Sri Lanka was here last year, we were in a stricter lockdown. But there is no distinction between the previous bio-bubbles and this one." he said, according to timeslive.co.za.
(Image: Irene Country Lodge website)