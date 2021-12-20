IND vs SA: A look at luxurious resort where Virat Kohli and Co are staying in strict bio-bubble

The CSA wants to ensure that a strict bio-bubble is maintained throughout the series, so let's look at the luxurious resort.

The Indian Men's cricket team arrived in South Africa on December 16 and had a one day quarantine before they began their preparations for the first Test that will be taking place on December 26.

As the sides are preparing for the big Boxing Test match, the fear of the new Omicron virus in the country is still looming above their heads.

In order to keep the teams safe and the series run smoothly, Cricket South Africa (CSA) have made all the arrangements for the players. The South African board in fact has booked the entire Irene Country Lodge in Centurion to accommodate the Indian players, their families and the management.

The CSA wants to ensure that a strict bio-bubble is maintained throughout the series, so let's look at the luxurious resort.