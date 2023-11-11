Headlines

AUS vs BAN: Mitchell Marsh, Adam Zampa shine as Australia beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets

Pakistan officially knocked out of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, India-New Zealand semi-final confirmed

‘Can't say this is the best-ever’: Sourav Ganguly on India's current pace attack

This action star stood on airplane at 1000 ft, barely escaped losing his eye, suffering from slipped disc after...

'Made ridiculous allegations, PM mocked us': Virender Sehwag lashes out at critics following 'Pakistan Zindabhaag' post

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

AUS vs BAN: Mitchell Marsh, Adam Zampa shine as Australia beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets

Pakistan officially knocked out of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, India-New Zealand semi-final confirmed

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

8 stunning structures built by Mughals oustide India

Before Tiger 3, eight popular Bollywood films based on Indo-Pak conflicts

Cricketers who reversed their retirement decision

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

How IIT Kanpur's 'Artificial rain' will help Delhi government in fighting air pollution

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

This action star stood on airplane at 1000 ft, barely escaped losing his eye, suffering from slipped disc after...

Who is Amritpal Singh Bindra? Film producer whose Diwali bash was attended by Salman, SRK, Katrina; his net worth is...

HomeCricket

Cricket

‘Can't say this is the best-ever’: Sourav Ganguly on India's current pace attack

One aspect that has truly made an impact for India is their formidable pace attack, consisting of Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, and Jasprit Bumrah.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 11, 2023, 05:34 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Team India is currently enjoying a remarkable run at the ongoing ODI World Cup, showcasing their dominance by remaining unbeaten in all eight games thus far. Led by Rohit Sharma, the team has excelled in both batting and bowling, securing impressive victories against formidable opponents. One aspect that has truly made an impact for India is their formidable pace attack, consisting of Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, and Jasprit Bumrah. This trio has proven to be exceptionally lethal, amassing an impressive total of 41 wickets.

As the tournament approaches the crucial knockout stage, numerous discussions have arisen regarding whether India's current bowling attack is their best ever in limited overs cricket. However, former India skipper Sourav Ganguly dismisses such claims, citing the example of India's bowling attack during the 2003 World Cup.

"I can't say this is the best-ever Indian pace attack to date. In the 2003 World Cup, (Ashish) Nehra, Zaheer (Khan), and (Javagal) Srinath also bowled brilliantly," Ganguly told Sports Tak.

"But yeah, it's exciting to see Bumrah, Shami and Siraj bowl. It's a big difference when you have Bumrah. There's pressure from both ends as it is always about bowing in pairs. Bumrah makes a massive impact on the other two as well," he added.

Shami was sidelined for the initial four matches of the ongoing World Cup. Ganguly concurred with the notion that the talented fast bowler should have been included in the team right from the outset of the tournament.

"Yes, Shami should have played in the XI a lot earlier. Look at the impact he has made," said Ganguly.

Team India will face off against the Netherlands in their final league stage match of the World Cup 2023 on Sunday in Bengaluru.

READ| 'Made ridiculous allegations, PM mocked us': Virender Sehwag lashes out at critics following 'Pakistan Zindabhaag' post

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Outrage erupts as Pakistani YouTuber sits on giant tiger for Instagram reel, watch

PM Modi government will continue with its zero-tolerance approach towards illegal immigration: Union Minister Amit Shah

New Zealand opener Rachin Ravindra receives special blessing from grandma, viral video wins internet

Salman Khan bashes Aishwarya Sharma for disrespecting Neil Bhatt, netizens say 'biwi ki daant sun sun ke...'

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Get up to 66% off on chandeliers, hanging lights, jhumars and ceiling lamps

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE