‘Can't say this is the best-ever’: Sourav Ganguly on India's current pace attack

Team India is currently enjoying a remarkable run at the ongoing ODI World Cup, showcasing their dominance by remaining unbeaten in all eight games thus far. Led by Rohit Sharma, the team has excelled in both batting and bowling, securing impressive victories against formidable opponents. One aspect that has truly made an impact for India is their formidable pace attack, consisting of Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, and Jasprit Bumrah. This trio has proven to be exceptionally lethal, amassing an impressive total of 41 wickets.

As the tournament approaches the crucial knockout stage, numerous discussions have arisen regarding whether India's current bowling attack is their best ever in limited overs cricket. However, former India skipper Sourav Ganguly dismisses such claims, citing the example of India's bowling attack during the 2003 World Cup.

"I can't say this is the best-ever Indian pace attack to date. In the 2003 World Cup, (Ashish) Nehra, Zaheer (Khan), and (Javagal) Srinath also bowled brilliantly," Ganguly told Sports Tak.

"But yeah, it's exciting to see Bumrah, Shami and Siraj bowl. It's a big difference when you have Bumrah. There's pressure from both ends as it is always about bowing in pairs. Bumrah makes a massive impact on the other two as well," he added.

Shami was sidelined for the initial four matches of the ongoing World Cup. Ganguly concurred with the notion that the talented fast bowler should have been included in the team right from the outset of the tournament.

"Yes, Shami should have played in the XI a lot earlier. Look at the impact he has made," said Ganguly.

Team India will face off against the Netherlands in their final league stage match of the World Cup 2023 on Sunday in Bengaluru.

