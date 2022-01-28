Can Rohit Sharma-Rahul Dravid end India's World Cup drought? Sachin Tendulkar says THIS

When MS Dhoni hit the match-winning six against Sri Lanka in the 2011 ODI World Cup final, he ended India's 28-year-old wait for the coveted title. It was the first time a home side had lifted the World Cup. It's been eleven years since India last won the World Cup.

The Men in Blue last won a major international title back in 2013, with the Champions Trophy being their only source of pride in the past years. Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar however, hopes that the current crop rises to the occasion and deliver a World Cup title soon.

With the ICC T20I World Cup scheduled to be held in October and November later year. In 2023, the ODI World Cup will be held in India and with these two chances, Sachin wishes the Indian team can add more silverware to their trophy cabinet.

Speaking on Boria Majumdar's show 'Backstage with Boria', Sachin said, "In the month of April this year, we'll complete 11 years of World Cup win. That's a long wait. Everyone including me would love to see that trophy in BCCI's cabinet. This is one trophy that all the cricketers play for. It doesn't get any bigger than that... be it a shorter or longer format. World Cup is something special and that's what I feel."

In recent times, there has been a major shift in Indian cricket, with Rohit Sharma replacing Virat Kohli as the skipper in limited-overs formats.

Rohit, along with head coach Rahul Dravid will have a huge task at hand in the next couple of years, but Sachin was full of praise for the duo.

"Rohit & Rahul is a fantastic pair. I know that guys would give their best shot and prepare to the best of their ability. You have so many people backing you. It's all about having that support at the right time. Of course, everyone has played enough cricket. Rahul has played enough cricket to understand there are gonna be ups and downs along the way. Not to lose hope is the only thing. Keep trying and we will keep moving forward," stated Tendulkar.