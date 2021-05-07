Brother of Stuart MacGill's girlfriend allegedly accused in former cricketer's kidnapping case

Stuart MacGill's girlfriend Maria O`Meagher said that she and her brother weren't that close and have led different lives.

As per the latest reports, the brother of Stuart MacGill's girlfriend Maria O' Meagher has been allegedly accused in the former cricketer's kidnapping case. On Wednesday, the New South Wales (NSW) Police arrested four men including Marino Sotiropoulos, who is Maria's brother, however, she has mentioned that she was not 'close' to Sotiropolous.

In an interview with The Daily Telegraph, Maria, who earlier said that her relationship was over with MacGill but speaking on Wednesday she said that she and MacGill are still together. "Stuart and I are still together," she said on her relationship with the 50-year old.

"My brother and I led very different lives and although we were brothers and sisters, we weren`t that close," Maria further told The Daily Telegraph.

Maria added that she and her partner were safe but chose to not talk about the alleged kidnapping saying that her parents and the children are suffering and she was scared for them.

According to a report in Fox Cricket, the former Australian leg-spinner was abducted at gunpoint from Cremorne after being threatened by a 46-year-old man about 8 pm on April 14 and was allegedly assaulted as well.