Brother of Stuart MacGill's girlfriend allegedly accused in former cricketer's kidnapping case

Headlines

Tovino Thomas-starrer Malayalam film 2018 is India's official entry for Oscars 2024

Unlock amazing deals on Amazon! Best smartphones under Rs 20,000

Akshay Kumar and Pooja Entertainment create sensation with Mission Raniganj Trailer, fans excited

This Bollywood couple has most liked wedding pic, it's not Deepika-Ranveer, Katrina-Vicky or Alia-Ranbir

Who is Kushal Malla, the Nepal batter who broke Rohit Sharma's record of fastest century in T20Is?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Tovino Thomas-starrer Malayalam film 2018 is India's official entry for Oscars 2024

Unlock amazing deals on Amazon! Best smartphones under Rs 20,000

Akshay Kumar and Pooja Entertainment create sensation with Mission Raniganj Trailer, fans excited

Meet cricketers who will captain for the first time in ICC ODI World Cup

Top 10 richest people in India in 2023

9 health benefits of eating cheese

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Legendary actor Waheeda Rehman to be honoured with esteemed Dadasaheb Phalke Award

EP 2: Rohit Sharma | Players To Watch Out For In The Cricket World Cup 2023 | ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Asian Games 2023: India shatters world record, shooters win first gold in 10m air rifle team event

Tovino Thomas-starrer Malayalam film 2018 is India's official entry for Oscars 2024

This Bollywood couple has most liked wedding pic, it's not Deepika-Ranveer, Katrina-Vicky or Alia-Ranbir

'Rula diya': Mukesh Chhabra shares unseen pic of Sushant Singh Rajput having aloo parathas with his late mom, fans react

HomeCricket

Cricket

Brother of Stuart MacGill's girlfriend allegedly accused in former cricketer's kidnapping case

Stuart MacGill's girlfriend Maria O`Meagher said that she and her brother weren't that close and have led different lives.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 07, 2021, 12:26 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As per the latest reports, the brother of Stuart MacGill's girlfriend Maria O' Meagher has been allegedly accused in the former cricketer's kidnapping case. On Wednesday, the New South Wales (NSW) Police arrested four men including Marino Sotiropoulos, who is Maria's brother, however, she has mentioned that she was not 'close' to Sotiropolous.

In an interview with The Daily Telegraph, Maria, who earlier said that her relationship was over with MacGill but speaking on Wednesday she said that she and MacGill are still together. "Stuart and I are still together," she said on her relationship with the 50-year old.

"My brother and I led very different lives and although we were brothers and sisters, we weren`t that close," Maria further told The Daily Telegraph.

Maria added that she and her partner were safe but chose to not talk about the alleged kidnapping saying that her parents and the children are suffering and she was scared for them.

According to a report in Fox Cricket, the former Australian leg-spinner was abducted at gunpoint from Cremorne after being threatened by a 46-year-old man about 8 pm on April 14 and was allegedly assaulted as well.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video sends chills down spines as massive snake dangles from Mumbai apartment window, watch

Priyanka Chopra showers love on 'most beautiful bride' Parineeti Chopra, teases Raghav Chadha: ‘Hope you are ready to…’

Waheeda Rehman to be honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award, I&B Minister Anurag Thakur calls it ‘fitting tribute’

Chandrayaan-3: ISRO to wait 14 days more for signal from Vikram lander, Pragyan rover; eyes new mission, know details

After Chandrayaan 3, Aditya L1, ISRO Chairman S Somanath reveals what's next for...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE