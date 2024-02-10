Breaking: Big blow to Team India as Virat Kohli takes this big decision, details inside

Twitter
Headlines

EPFO hikes interest rates on employees' provident fund to 3-year high of 8.25% for FY24

'CAA to be implemented before Lok Sabha polls': Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Meet India's second richest woman with net worth of Rs 77,000 crore, has a Ratan Tata connection, her business is...

Watch: Munawar dances to Jamal Kudu; Ankita, Vicky, Abhishek groove to Salman Khan's songs at Bigg Boss 17 success bash

Lioness jumps and cuddles with man in viral video, internet reacts

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet India's second richest woman with net worth of Rs 77,000 crore, has a Ratan Tata connection, her business is...

Watch: Munawar dances to Jamal Kudu; Ankita, Vicky, Abhishek groove to Salman Khan's songs at Bigg Boss 17 success bash

Lioness jumps and cuddles with man in viral video, internet reacts

7 actresses who dated married co-stars

7 yoga poses for stress relief

Players to hit most sixes off free-hit, 2 Indians in list

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

Bharat Ratna For Dr. MS Swaminathan For His Contributions To Nation In Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare

Former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh Is Being Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed The Nation

Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao Will Be Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed

This actor owns Rs 100 crore home in Mumbai, villa in Dubai, 2 cricket teams, still not richest actor, net worth is..

Meet actress who worked with Salman, Govinda, Rajinikanth, gave many hit films, quit acting at peak of career, is now..

Meet actress who competed with Aishwarya, worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita, quit acting after one rumour, is now..

HomeCricket

Cricket

Breaking: Big blow to Team India as Virat Kohli takes this big decision, details inside

On Friday, Virat Kohli informed the BCCI selectors about his unavailability for the entire India vs England series.

article-main

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Feb 10, 2024, 11:53 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Virat Kohli, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, has decided not to play in the last three Tests of the ongoing series against England, as reported by the Indian Express. This unexpected decision has left fans and experts confused about what it means for the team.

In a statement, Jay Shah, the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), said that the board supports Kohli's choice and believes in the abilities of the remaining players to perform well in the Test series.

Kohli, who left the series against South Africa midway, explained that he is withdrawing due to personal reasons. This is a departure from his usual commitment to playing for the country. Despite being dedicated to the sport, Kohli emphasized the importance of giving immediate attention to personal situations. The BCCI and the senior national selection committee echoed this sentiment.

This is the first time in Kohli's career that he won't be part of a home series, highlighting the seriousness of the reasons behind his withdrawal. With the series tied at 1-1 after India's strong performance in Vizag, the selectors initially avoided making major changes to the winning team.

Injury Woes: Shreyas Iyer Unavailable

Adding to India's challenges, middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer will miss the next three Tests due to injuries. Complaints of stiffness in the back and groin pain during play have led to Iyer's sidelining, with the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru overseeing his recovery.

Strengthening the Squad

In response to these setbacks, the Indian team management has made important decisions to support the squad. The return of KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja, both deemed fit after missing the second Test, brings much-needed balance to the team. Additionally, the inclusion of Akash Deep and the management's decision to carefully manage Jasprit Bumrah's workload aim to keep the team competitive.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Man who went missing 2 decades ago returns to mother as 'monk'

White House calls special counsel report on US President Joe Biden's memory 'wrong', VP Kamala Harris says...

Biggest box office flop lost Rs 1100 crore, studio boss lost job, director went into hiding, star had no film for years

'Said sorry to Brendon McCullum in front of...’: Gautam Gambhir's astonishing revelation ahead of IPL 2024

Meet actress who worked in over 150 TV shows over 27 years, then quit acting, left her husband, became a monk due to..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE