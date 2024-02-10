Breaking: Big blow to Team India as Virat Kohli takes this big decision, details inside

On Friday, Virat Kohli informed the BCCI selectors about his unavailability for the entire India vs England series.

Virat Kohli, the former captain of the Indian cricket team, has decided not to play in the last three Tests of the ongoing series against England, as reported by the Indian Express. This unexpected decision has left fans and experts confused about what it means for the team.

In a statement, Jay Shah, the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), said that the board supports Kohli's choice and believes in the abilities of the remaining players to perform well in the Test series.

Kohli, who left the series against South Africa midway, explained that he is withdrawing due to personal reasons. This is a departure from his usual commitment to playing for the country. Despite being dedicated to the sport, Kohli emphasized the importance of giving immediate attention to personal situations. The BCCI and the senior national selection committee echoed this sentiment.

This is the first time in Kohli's career that he won't be part of a home series, highlighting the seriousness of the reasons behind his withdrawal. With the series tied at 1-1 after India's strong performance in Vizag, the selectors initially avoided making major changes to the winning team.

Injury Woes: Shreyas Iyer Unavailable

Adding to India's challenges, middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer will miss the next three Tests due to injuries. Complaints of stiffness in the back and groin pain during play have led to Iyer's sidelining, with the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru overseeing his recovery.

Strengthening the Squad

In response to these setbacks, the Indian team management has made important decisions to support the squad. The return of KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja, both deemed fit after missing the second Test, brings much-needed balance to the team. Additionally, the inclusion of Akash Deep and the management's decision to carefully manage Jasprit Bumrah's workload aim to keep the team competitive.