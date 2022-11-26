'Biggest myth in the world': Virat Kohli's epic reply to fan's 'meat-muscular body' comment

Image Source: Instagram/virat.kohli

Former India captain Virat Kohli is preparing for his upcoming Bangladesh tour in December. Team India will tour the country for two Tests and three One-Day Internationals (ODIs). The first match of the tour, the first ODI, will be played on Sunday, December 4.

Kohli shared a breathtaking video of his tough workout on Thursday, setting significant fitness goals. The star Indian batter can be seen running on the treadmill and doing shoulder workouts in a video posted to his Instagram account.

The video impressed not only Kohli's fans, but also his teammates. Suryakumar Yadav, India's budding batting sensation, left a "Tiger" emoji in the comment section.

WATCH:

However, one Instagram user commented on his post, adding that many people think that you can't get muscular without eating meat.

"And then they say you can't be muscular if you don't eat meat," read one of the user’s comments.

Virat did not hold back and immediately came up with an epic response

"hahaha the biggest myth in the world." the star Indian batter responded.

Kohli, in particular, follows a vegetarian diet. The star Indian batter is regarded as one of the world's fittest athletes. He rarely misses international matches owing to lack of fitness.

Virat was last seen playing in the recently finished ICC T20 World Cup 2022, and he was promptly granted a break before the New Zealand tour. Furthermore, after finishing their three-match ODI series against New Zealand, Team India will head to Bangladesh, where Virat will join the squad.

During the Asia Cup 2022, Kohli regained his form. After more than 1000 days, he scored a century during the tournament. Kohli has 71 hundreds in international cricket, including 43 in ODIs, 27 in Tests, and one in T20Is.

