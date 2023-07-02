'Biggest load of rubbish': Australia legend slams decision to disallow catch taken by Mitchell Starc

Image Source: Twitter/Screengrab

Former Australian pacer Glenn McGrath has strongly criticized a controversial ruling that disallowed Australia's Mitchell Starc's crucial catch in the second Test at Lord's, describing it as a disgraceful decision.

During the match, England opener Ben Duckett seemed to have been dismissed for 50 when he mistimed a shot off Cameron Green. Starc, positioned at fine leg, managed to hold onto a low catch but unintentionally grounded the ball while sliding on the grass.

According to the laws of cricket, a catch is only considered complete when the fielder has full control over the ball and their own movement. If the ball touches the ground before this, a dismissal cannot be awarded.

The on-field umpires referred the decision to the TV official, Marais Erasmus, who ruled in favor of Duckett. This ruling left retired Australian fast-bowling legend McGrath thoroughly disappointed and disheartened.

"I'm sorry, that is the biggest load of rubbish I have ever seen," McGrath said while commentating for BBC Radio's Test Match Special on Saturday.

"He (Starc) has got that ball under control. That ball is under control. I've seen everything this game has to offer. If that is not out, then every other catch that's ever been taken should not be out. That is a disgrace."

But Marylebone Cricket Club, the owners of Lord's and cricket's law-makers, insisted Erasmus had made the correct decision.

"Law 33.3 clearly states that a catch is only completed when the fielder has 'complete control over the ball and his/her own movement'," the MCC said on their Twitter account.

"The ball cannot touch the ground before then. In this particular incident, Mitchell Starc was still sliding as the ball rubbed the ground, therefore he was not in control of his movement."

At the end of the fourth day's play, England concluded at 114-4, with Duckett remaining unbeaten on 50. They now need to score an additional 257 runs to reach a victory target of 371, aiming to level the five-match series at 1-1.

