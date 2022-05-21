'Being Ravi Shastri is fun': Former India head coach's new avatar goes viral

Ravi Shastri's new avatar in ad commercial goes viral

Ravi Shastri has hogged the limelight recently with some of his pictures going crazy viral on social media. On Saturday, Shasti's appearance in Cred's latest tv commercial all but confirmed why he was all dressed in a party avatar of late, and it has to be said that the veteran looked every bit charming in the advertisement.

Cred has, in the past, shown some iconic sides of cricketers, such as displaying Rahul Dravid as the 'Indiranagar ka gunda', and now their latest ad commercial featuring Ravi Shastri going crazy viral all over the internet.

The one minute clip shows Ravi Shastri in various avatars throughout, but one thing remains constant - his love for partying. The commercial starts with Shastri enacting Shah Rukh Khan's iconic '70 minute' dialogue from 'Chak de India' only, this time, there was a twist.

Giving a speech to a team of players, Shastri says, "70 minutes. You have just 70 minutes and then, Happy Hours are over," before shouting in joy, "Let's party!"

Funnily enough, the veteran even had a hilarious caption for the clip. Sharing the tv commercial on his official Twitter handle, Shastri wrote, "Don't remember any of this."

The minute-long viral ad shows him in various avatars, he features as a coach, trolling journalist, and flirting with a girl inside a nightclub.

One of the highlights of the ad was when a party-ready Ravi Shastri enters a pharmacy and puts his glass on the counter asking the shopkeeper for '2 cough syrups, on the rocks'.

Earlier, the former Indian head coach had shared stills of himself from the commercial, with intriguing captions which had gone viral on social media.

He had even changed his bio, with many speculating whether his account was hacked, but it wasn't the case though, this was all a social media gimmick.