Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Ravi Shastri takes Twitter by storm with viral pics from nightclub, netizens turn it into meme fodder

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri posted three pictures wherein he could be seen all dressed up inside a nightclub and Twitterati had a field day.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 20, 2022, 04:15 PM IST

Ravi Shastri takes Twitter by storm with viral pics from nightclub, netizens turn it into meme fodder
Ravi Shastri viral pics take Twitter by storm, netizens react with memes

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri is a popular figure on social media. Shastri is known for voicing his opinion without mincing his words, and recently he changed his Twitter bio and also shared three pictures of himself partying in a nightclub. 

In the pictures, Shastri can be seen all dressed up carrying a heavy gold chain around his neck, and what caught the eye of netizens is that the veteran had used hilarious captions alongside each of these pictures. 

A similar incident had earlier happened with Team India skipper Rohit Sharma as many believed that his account was hacked, although later it turned out that Sharma only posted stuff due to his commercial ties. 

READ| 'Till today, I don't have MS Dhoni's number': Ravi Shastri makes unbelievable confession

Shastri could also be the next face of one of IPL's sponsors, and his latest pictures that have taken Twitter by storm could be all part of a social media gimmick for the promotion of some brand. 

Netizens nonetheless had a field day as they turned Shastri's pictures into meme fodder. 

Check some of the best reactions here:

READ| Ab de Villiers to Chris Gayle, players who could be making IPL 2023 return 

Shastri had earlier completed his tenure as Indian head coach last year after the T20 World Cup and since then he didn't take any major roles, instead directly joined up IPL's commentary team, and it remains to be seen whether he will stick with the broadcast team for India's upcoming series versus South Africa or not.  

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.