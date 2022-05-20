Ravi Shastri takes Twitter by storm with viral pics from nightclub, netizens turn it into meme fodder

Ravi Shastri viral pics take Twitter by storm, netizens react with memes

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri is a popular figure on social media. Shastri is known for voicing his opinion without mincing his words, and recently he changed his Twitter bio and also shared three pictures of himself partying in a nightclub.

In the pictures, Shastri can be seen all dressed up carrying a heavy gold chain around his neck, and what caught the eye of netizens is that the veteran had used hilarious captions alongside each of these pictures.

A similar incident had earlier happened with Team India skipper Rohit Sharma as many believed that his account was hacked, although later it turned out that Sharma only posted stuff due to his commercial ties.

READ| 'Till today, I don't have MS Dhoni's number': Ravi Shastri makes unbelievable confession

Shastri could also be the next face of one of IPL's sponsors, and his latest pictures that have taken Twitter by storm could be all part of a social media gimmick for the promotion of some brand.

‘Good mornings’ are optional if you haven’t slept at all. pic.twitter.com/4OhSYEg3Ln — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 20, 2022

My family lives in Mumbai and I live in the moment. pic.twitter.com/22BBncYoDL — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 20, 2022

You’re in her DMs. She’s on my VIP guestlist. pic.twitter.com/eJTzoVKMz3 — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 20, 2022

Netizens nonetheless had a field day as they turned Shastri's pictures into meme fodder.

Check some of the best reactions here:

This is Ravi Shastri's version of "oo panchooo friday aa" pic.twitter.com/i3ZdufR9I5 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 20, 2022

Ravi Shastri on TL today pic.twitter.com/eQeba3eBDw — Aman (@Humourlessly) May 20, 2022

This is what happens when you hang out with Hardik Pandya for too long — Arnomic (@ArnologicB3ats) May 20, 2022

PT sir after giving the morning assembly speech in English: pic.twitter.com/ksefdMNd3Z — (@DareToSarcasm) May 20, 2022

Want someone to love me the way Ravi Shastri loves drinking pic.twitter.com/QpXZwqFW5Z — Shambhavi (@scambhavi) May 20, 2022

READ| Ab de Villiers to Chris Gayle, players who could be making IPL 2023 return

Shastri sir took down train towards virar instead of churchgate train. When asked to get down pn next station and change the train he said he wanted to live the moment. pic.twitter.com/LlotunJFLM — Kakashi Hatake (@AnbuBlackOps07) May 20, 2022

Shastri had earlier completed his tenure as Indian head coach last year after the T20 World Cup and since then he didn't take any major roles, instead directly joined up IPL's commentary team, and it remains to be seen whether he will stick with the broadcast team for India's upcoming series versus South Africa or not.