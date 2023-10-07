BCCI strives to streamline visa processes for Pakistani media; ICC acknowledges their efforts

Approximately 60 Pakistani journalists are anticipated to cross the border for the event.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) affirmed that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is diligently working to secure visas for Pakistani journalists, who are eagerly awaiting to travel to India for the World Cup. This update followed the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) expression of disappointment over the delay in visa clearances for their fans and media contingent.

Approximately 60 Pakistani journalists are anticipated to cross the border for the event. While Pakistan received tremendous local support during their World Cup opener against the Netherlands, neither members of the media nor fans from Pakistan were present. Mohammad Bashir, a US citizen hailing from Karachi, was spotted passionately supporting Pakistan from the stands.

Although the ICC is the organizer of the World Cup, the BCCI holds the responsibility of hosting this prestigious ODI event. Addressing the visa delay concerns, an ICC spokesperson emphasized, "This (visa) is an obligation of our host (BCCI), and they are working hard on it with our full support. Every effort is being made to get this sorted."

Given the significant number of fans expected to journey across the border, the PCB remains hopeful that the visas will be granted prior to the highly anticipated clash between India and Pakistan in Ahmedabad on October 14.

Expressing their disappointment, a spokesperson for the PCB reiterated their long-standing communication with the ICC regarding visa obligations for fans and journalists. The PCB has consistently raised concerns and reminders over the past three years with relevant authorities.

The spokesperson stated, "PCB is disappointed to see that Pakistani journalists and fans are facing uncertainty about obtaining an Indian visa to cover Pakistan's opening game in the ICC World Cup. We understand the significant role that journalists and passionate fans play in enhancing the spirit and atmosphere of sports events."

Acknowledging the impact of journalists and fans on the sports event, the spokesperson emphasized their vital contributions to stadium vibrancy and global coverage of the game. They expressed hope for a swift resolution to the visa issue, anticipating the presence of Pakistani journalists and fans at the event to contribute to the spirit of the World Cup