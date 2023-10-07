BCCI strives to streamline visa processes for Pakistani media; ICC acknowledges their efforts

Headlines

IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup preview: Head-to-head stats in ODIs, key players to watch out for

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue’s Chiggy Wiggy: ‘Itna bekaar gaana...'

This popular actor used to worked at construction site, asked his house help for job, ran away from home with only Rs...

Air India shares first look of its aircraft after change in logo, design; Check out pics

YEIDA launches scheme to set up toy, furniture parks in Greater Noida

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue’s Chiggy Wiggy: ‘Itna bekaar gaana...'

This popular actor used to worked at construction site, asked his house help for job, ran away from home with only Rs...

Air India shares first look of its aircraft after change in logo, design; Check out pics

Cervical Spondylosis: 10 ways to reduce neck pain naturally

Highest total in ODI World Cup history

Players who have scored fastest hundred in ODI World Cup

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Israel-Gaza Attack: We are at war, says Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu after Hamas fires 5,000 rockets

Asian Games 2023: Jyothi Vennam clinches rare three gold medals in archery, historic haul of medals

Israel-Gaza Attack: Israel declares war after Hamas fires 5,000 rockets; many killed, hundreds injured

This popular actor used to worked at construction site, asked his house help for job, ran away from home with only Rs...

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue’s Chiggy Wiggy: ‘Itna bekaar gaana...'

Kaala Paani trailer: Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker strive to protect Andaman and Nicobar Islands' people

HomeCricket

Cricket

BCCI strives to streamline visa processes for Pakistani media; ICC acknowledges their efforts

Approximately 60 Pakistani journalists are anticipated to cross the border for the event.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 07, 2023, 05:24 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The International Cricket Council (ICC) affirmed that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is diligently working to secure visas for Pakistani journalists, who are eagerly awaiting to travel to India for the World Cup. This update followed the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) expression of disappointment over the delay in visa clearances for their fans and media contingent.

Approximately 60 Pakistani journalists are anticipated to cross the border for the event. While Pakistan received tremendous local support during their World Cup opener against the Netherlands, neither members of the media nor fans from Pakistan were present. Mohammad Bashir, a US citizen hailing from Karachi, was spotted passionately supporting Pakistan from the stands.

Although the ICC is the organizer of the World Cup, the BCCI holds the responsibility of hosting this prestigious ODI event. Addressing the visa delay concerns, an ICC spokesperson emphasized, "This (visa) is an obligation of our host (BCCI), and they are working hard on it with our full support. Every effort is being made to get this sorted."

Given the significant number of fans expected to journey across the border, the PCB remains hopeful that the visas will be granted prior to the highly anticipated clash between India and Pakistan in Ahmedabad on October 14.

Expressing their disappointment, a spokesperson for the PCB reiterated their long-standing communication with the ICC regarding visa obligations for fans and journalists. The PCB has consistently raised concerns and reminders over the past three years with relevant authorities.

The spokesperson stated, "PCB is disappointed to see that Pakistani journalists and fans are facing uncertainty about obtaining an Indian visa to cover Pakistan's opening game in the ICC World Cup. We understand the significant role that journalists and passionate fans play in enhancing the spirit and atmosphere of sports events."

Acknowledging the impact of journalists and fans on the sports event, the spokesperson emphasized their vital contributions to stadium vibrancy and global coverage of the game. They expressed hope for a swift resolution to the visa issue, anticipating the presence of Pakistani journalists and fans at the event to contribute to the spirit of the World Cup

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Man tries to sell sofa for Rs 76,000, but there's a problem, can you spot it?

World Cup 2023: Harbhajan Singh expresses doubts about Pakistan's performance

Hema Malini recalls 'embarrassing moment' with Dev Anand when she had to sit on his lap for song: 'I said I can't...'

Watch: Ravi Shastri outwits Babar Azam with 'Biryani' query, Pakistan captain reaction goes viral

DNA Explainer: What is Iron Dome missile defence system that helps Israel counter rocket attack from Palestine?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE