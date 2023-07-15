BCCI announces India women’s squad for 19th Asian Games, Harmanpreet Kaur to lead

Headlines

Wordle 758 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 17

This Indian cricketer has most expensive bat sponsorship deal worth Rs 100 crore; not Tendulkar, Dhoni, Pandya, Ganguly

Delhi Traffic: Bhairon Marg, ISBT Kashmere Gate-Timarpur stretch among roads opened as Yamuna level recedes

Ranveer Singh's reaction to Deepika Padukone's photo in pink outfit goes viral, fans call her 'Barbie'

UGC NET 2023 Result to be announced soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; know how to check

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Wordle 758 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 17

This Indian cricketer has most expensive bat sponsorship deal worth Rs 100 crore; not Tendulkar, Dhoni, Pandya, Ganguly

UGC NET 2023 Result to be announced soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; know how to check

AI reimagines Margot Robbie's Barbie as 'Jaipur Queen'

10 times Katrina Kaif inspired us with motivational messages

This 'adult star' has also excelled as a tennis player, did wonders at the age of 15

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Barkha Madan, who played the ghost Manjeet in Bhoot? She left Bollywood to become Buddhist monk

In pics: Rihanna celebrates motherhood, flaunts baby bump in nude maternity photoshoot

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

IPL 2023: How Virat Kohli's RCB can face Gautam Gambhir's LSG for the third time?

Tripura Ulta Rath Yatra Mishap: 6 dead, 15 injured due to electrocution, chariot catches fire

Manipur Violence: Union Minister Rajkumar Ranjan Singh`s House Set On Fire In Imphal By Miscreants

BB OTT 2: Aashika Bhatia breaks down after being tagged 'zero', Pooja Bhatt slams contestants' 'insensitive' behaviour

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

From torn shoulder to cracked ribs, injuries Tom Cruise suffered during Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One

HomeCricket

Cricket

BCCI announces India women’s squad for 19th Asian Games, Harmanpreet Kaur to lead

Cricket was included in the Asian Games in 2010 and 2014, but India did not field a team during those editions

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 06:27 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Friday the women's team that will participate in the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games. The games are scheduled to commence on September 23 and conclude on October 8. The women's cricket competition will take place from September 19 to 28, following the T20 format.

Leading the team will be captain Harmanpreet Kaur, with Smriti Mandhana serving as her deputy. Additionally, Harleen Deol, Kashvee Gautam, Sneh Rana, Saika Ishaque, and Pooja Vastrakar have been placed on the standby list.

Cricket was included in the Asian Games in 2010 and 2014, but India did not field a team during those editions. After being excluded from the 2018 Asiad in Jakarta, cricket has made a comeback in the Hangzhou Games. Originally scheduled for last year, the games were postponed due to China's zero-Covid policy.

Cricket was included in the Asian Games in 2010 and 2014, but India did not field a team during those editions

Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Devika Vaidya, Anjali Sarvani, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Minnu Mani, Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wk), Anusha Bareddy.

Standby list of players: Harleen Deol, Kashvee Gautam, Sneh Rana, Saika Ishaque, Pooja Vastrakar

More to follow...

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara donates first salary from ad film to charity, expresses interest in acting

This teammate of Virat Kohli is also married to an actress, it's not KL Rahul, Yuvraj Singh or Hardik Pandya

Delhi weather update: National capital on 'yellow' alert, moderate rain expected today

Weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in Uttarakhand, Himachal, Uttar Pradesh; check lMD forecast here

Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar, other NCP ministers meet Sharad Pawar for 1st time after rebellion

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Barkha Madan, who played the ghost Manjeet in Bhoot? She left Bollywood to become Buddhist monk

In pics: Rihanna celebrates motherhood, flaunts baby bump in nude maternity photoshoot

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

Check out inside pics of Mohammed Siraj's new residence in Film Nagar, Hyderabad

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE