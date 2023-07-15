BCCI announces India women’s squad for 19th Asian Games, Harmanpreet Kaur to lead

Cricket was included in the Asian Games in 2010 and 2014, but India did not field a team during those editions

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Friday the women's team that will participate in the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games. The games are scheduled to commence on September 23 and conclude on October 8. The women's cricket competition will take place from September 19 to 28, following the T20 format.

Leading the team will be captain Harmanpreet Kaur, with Smriti Mandhana serving as her deputy. Additionally, Harleen Deol, Kashvee Gautam, Sneh Rana, Saika Ishaque, and Pooja Vastrakar have been placed on the standby list.

Cricket was included in the Asian Games in 2010 and 2014, but India did not field a team during those editions. After being excluded from the 2018 Asiad in Jakarta, cricket has made a comeback in the Hangzhou Games. Originally scheduled for last year, the games were postponed due to China's zero-Covid policy.

Cricket was included in the Asian Games in 2010 and 2014, but India did not field a team during those editions

Standby list of players: Harleen Deol, Kashvee Gautam, Sneh Rana, Saika Ishaque, Pooja Vastrakar https://t.co/s8Xsjkwgkc — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 14, 2023

Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Devika Vaidya, Anjali Sarvani, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Minnu Mani, Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wk), Anusha Bareddy.

Standby list of players: Harleen Deol, Kashvee Gautam, Sneh Rana, Saika Ishaque, Pooja Vastrakar

More to follow...