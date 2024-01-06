BCCI announces India A squad for England series, Abhimanyu Easwaran named captain

The India A and England Lions series will serve as a preparatory tour for England's five-match series against India, commencing on January 25th.

The BCCI senior men's selection committee, headed by chairman Ajit Agarkar, announced on Saturday the 13-member India A squad for the upcoming red-ball home series against England Lions. The tour will kick off with a two-day warm-up game on January 12, taking place at the Narendra Modi Stadium Ground B in Ahmedabad. Following this, the first four-day match will commence on January 17 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

“The Men’s Selection Committee named a 13-member India ‘A’ squad for a 2-day warm-up fixture & the first multi-day match against England Lions. India ‘A’ will play a total of 3 multi-day matches in the tour,” BCCI said in a release.

Abhimanyu Easwaran, a talented cricketer from Bengal, has been appointed as the captain of the Indian Test side. Easwaran, who was also part of the team during the South Africa tour, brings valuable experience to the squad.

The team comprises of promising players such as Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, and Pradosh Paul, all of whom are eager to secure a place in the middle-order of the Indian Test side. Sudharsan and Patidar made their ODI debuts in South Africa, showcasing their potential on the international stage. Meanwhile, Pradosh impressed with his exceptional performance for India A in the red-ball match against South Africa A.

The pace department will be led by Navdeep Saini and Akash Deep. The latter was added to India's ODI squad in the latter part of the South Africa ODIs and has been on the fringes. The fight for the third seamer's spot will be between Karnataka's Vidwath Kaverappa and veteran Mumbai pacer Tushar Deshpande.

Manav Suthar, a promising left-arm bowler from Rajasthan, showcased his skills in the previous domestic season and the emerging players tournament. He will be eager to impress the selectors with his performance.

The India A and England Lions series will serve as a preparatory tour for England's five-match series against India, commencing on January 25th. This series will provide an opportunity for players to prove their worth and potentially earn a spot in the national team.

India A Squad: Abhimanyu Easwaran (Captain), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, KS Bharat (WK), Manav Suthar, Pulkit Narang, Navdeep Saini, Tushar Deshpande, Vidwath Kaverappa, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Akash Deep