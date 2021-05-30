Tamim Iqbal fined for using obscene language in 3rd ODI against Sri Lanka

Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal has been fined 15 percent of his match fees for using obscene language during his side's third ODI against Sri Lanka in the World Cup Super League. Tamim was found guilty after he was heard swearing on the stump mic.

According to a release by the International Cricket Council (ICC), Tamim was found to have breached Article 2.3 of the ICC Code of Conduct for players and support staff, which relates to “use of an audible obscenity during an International Match." Additionally, one demerit point was also added to Tamim's disciplinary record and it was his first offence in the 24-month period.

The incident occurred in the 10th over of Bangladesh's innings when they were chasing Sri Lanka's score of 286 in the final of the three-match series. Tamim used inappropriate language after an unsuccessful review of his caught-behind dismissal. The Bangladesh captain admitted to the offence and since he accepted the sanction proposed by the ICC match referee Neeyamur Rashid, a formal hearing was not required.

Tamim's charge was levelled by the on-field umpires Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and Tanvir Ahmed, third umpire Gazi Sohel and fourth official Masudur Rahman. Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 percent of a player's match fee and one or two demerit points.

(With PTI inputs)