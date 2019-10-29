Babar Azam’s request to pick Hafeez and Malik for Australia tour rejected by PCB: Report

Pakistan's new T20I skipper Babar Azam previously expressed his desire to have senior cricketers like Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez in his side but the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) reportedly have rejected his suggestion.

According to the latest reports by PTI, both PCB chief selector Misbah Ul Haq Babar agreed on the idea of having both Hafeez and Malik in the squad.

However, other top officials in the PCB selection committee were against the idea of having the two veterans which did raise questions on how much authority the skipper and the head coach has on player selections.

"I had given my input for selection of the squad. I felt I required some seniors but it is decision of selectors," Babar claimed after he was consulted for team selection.

Ahead of Pakistan's tour of Australia, PAK skipper Babar during a press conference expressed his thoughts on how he is confident of dealing with the pressure of being the captain.

"I have belief in myself and my batting. Captaincy is a new responsibility and I will try to take everyone along and form a combination. It is clear that If players support you the team does well."

"So I want everyone to perform. I I will try to keep the environment of the dressing room healthy and positive. We must enjoy playing for Pakistan and not take pressure," he said.

"It is a big challenge playing in Australia and beating them. The idea is to play fearless cricket and give them a good fight. Play aggressive cricket like they do,” he added.

Pakistan will play three T20Is against Australia on November 3, 5 and 8, followed by two Tests later in that month.

Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Khusdil Shah, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Musa Khan, Wahab Riaz, Shadab Khan and Usman Qadir.