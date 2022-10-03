Babar Azam, Mohammed Rizwan fail as England beat Pakistan by 67 runs in the series decider, win the series 4-3

Pak vs Eng 7th T20I

England had the last laugh in a tense seven-match series against Pakistan, prevailing 4-3 on their first visit to the Asian country in 17 years. At a series decider in Lahore, England batted first and then defended the total, reducing Pakistan to 142 for 9 in 20 overs.

Pakistan's T20I batting veterans Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam struggled to get going in the series finale.

Chris Woakes dismissed Babar Azam for 4 runs in the opening over, while Reece Topley dismissed Mohammad Rizwan for 1 run in the second. Pakistan's chase appeared to be over in 9 balls as they were reduced to 5 for 2 after losing their skipper and top T20I batsman.

Pakistan's middle order has always been a source of concern, and it was put to the test when Babar and Rizwan failed.

Shaan Masood hit a crucial 56 off 43 balls, but it was Pakistan's only big contribution as they continued to lose wickets at regular intervals to be reduced to 142 for 8 in 20 overs.

Iftikhar Ahmed and Khushdil Shah, who have been criticized for their inconsistency in the middle order, scored 19 and 27 runs, respectively. Asif Ali was out for just seven runs, while lower-order strong batter Mohammad Nawaz was unable to get going in the crucial game.

Pakistan never gained any momentum throughout the chase, as England shown yet again that they will be one of the favorites to win the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Chris Woakes excelled for England with scores of 3/26 in 4 overs, while David Willey took 2 wickets for 22 runs.

Earlier in the day, England demonstrated their batting prowess, with Philip Salt and Alex Hales scoring 39 runs in only four overs. Mohammad Hasnain took Hales' wicket and Salt was run-out, but David Malan and Ben Duckett put England ahead with a 62-run partnership.

Malan struck three sixes and eight boundaries in his 47-ball 78, while Harry Brook hit four.

