AUS vs SL 4th T20I Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Australia vs Sri Lanka match in Melbourne

After already clinching the series, Australia will be taking on Sri Lanka in the fourth T20I of the ongoing series. Australia won the first three matches and earned an unassailable 3-0 lead.

The host side had restricted Sri Lankans for a score of 121 runs in their third game and later went on to win by six wickets. Kane Richardson had picked three wickets for just 21 runs in four overs and won the player of the match award.

Talking about the Aussie batters, Aaron Finch who batted at number three position scored 35 runs off 36 deliveries. All-rounder Glenn Maxwell was the highest scorer for Australia as he made 39 runs off 26 balls.

As far as Sri Lanka is concerned, the batters have struggled against the Australian bowling attack through the series. They had scored 164 runs in the second T20I but that was also not a collective effort. Only four batters managed to go beyond the double-digit score.

In fact, they faced a major blow as Wanindu Hasaranga tested positive for Covid-19 just before the third game.

Dream11 Prediction – Australia vs Sri Lanka – 4th T20I in Melbourne

Wicketkeeper: Josh Inglis, Dinesh Chandimal

Batters: Pathum Nissanka, Aaron Finch, Charith Asalanka

All-rounders: Dasun Shanaka, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar

Bowlers: Adam Zampa, Maheesh Theekshana, Kane Richardson

AUS vs SL Probable Playing XIs

Australia: Ben McDermott, Ashton Agar, Aaron Finch (c), Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Daniel Sams/Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana and Nuwan Thushara.

Australia vs Sri Lanka Match Details

The match begins at 1:40 PM IST and will take place at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on Friday, February 18. The match will be telecasted through Sony Sports Network and will be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app.

Squads

Australia: Ben McDermott, Ashton Agar, Aaron Finch(c), Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Daniel Sams, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Adam Zampa, Jhye Richardson, Moises Henriques

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal(w), Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Shiran Fernando, Kamil Mishara, Janith Liyanage, Praveen Jayawickrama, Avishka Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Ramesh Mendis, Binura Fernando.