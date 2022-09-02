Asia Cup 2022: Big setback for Team India as Ravindra Jadeja out with a knee injury, Axar Patel added to the squad

Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja, who played a crucial match-defining inning in the match against Pakistan is out of the Asia Cup after sustaining a knee injury. In a press release issued by BCCI, it has been learned that the Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja got injured while fielding during India's previous match against Hong Kong.

The release further stated that Axar Patel has been added to the Indian squad for the rest of the Asia Cup. Axar Patel was traveling with the team as a standby.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Axar Patel as the replacement for Ravindra Jadeja in the ongoing Asia Cup," the statement read.

“Jadeja has sustained a right knee injury and is ruled out of the tournament. He is currently under the supervision of the BCCI medical team," it added.

A rib injury had ensured an early end to Jadeja's campaign in 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) for Chennai Super Kings. Prior to that, he had missed India's away tour to South Africa and home series against West Indies because of a ligament tear.

India will be next seen in action in the continental showpiece event on Sunday (September 4) when they start their Super 4 campaign against either Pakistan or Hong Kong in Dubai.