Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Asia Cup 2022: Big setback for Team India as Ravindra Jadeja out with a knee injury, Axar Patel added to the squad

Ravindra Jadeja, who played a crucial match-defining inning in the match against Pakistan is out of the Asia Cup after sustaining a knee injury.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 05:41 PM IST

Asia Cup 2022: Big setback for Team India as Ravindra Jadeja out with a knee injury, Axar Patel added to the squad
Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja, who played a crucial match-defining inning in the match against Pakistan is out of the Asia Cup after sustaining a knee injury. In a press release issued by BCCI, it has been learned that the Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja got injured while fielding during India's previous match against Hong Kong. 

READ: Nick Kyrgios handed biggest fine in the history of US Open for poor conduct

The release further stated that Axar Patel has been added to the Indian squad for the rest of the Asia Cup. Axar Patel was traveling with the team as a standby.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Axar Patel as the replacement for Ravindra Jadeja in the ongoing Asia Cup," the statement read.

“Jadeja has sustained a right knee injury and is ruled out of the tournament. He is currently under the supervision of the BCCI medical team," it added.

READ: Jason Roy misses out as ECB announces squad for the upcoming T20I World Cup

A rib injury had ensured an early end to Jadeja's campaign in 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) for Chennai Super Kings. Prior to that, he had missed India's away tour to South Africa and home series against West Indies because of a ligament tear.

India will be next seen in action in the continental showpiece event on Sunday (September 4) when they start their Super 4 campaign against either Pakistan or Hong Kong in Dubai.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Virat Kohli shares adorable photo of Anushka Sharma, calls actress 'my world'
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.